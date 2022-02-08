City news: Author tells stories of Black soldiers in WWII

The Forgotten African Americans of WWII: Journalist and author Lind Hervieux will discuss the unsung role African American soldiers played in World War II on Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Concord Library

The Forgotten African Americans of WWII: Journalist and author Lind Hervieux will discuss the unsung role African American soldiers played in World War II on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. It is not a new story. Black soldiers contributed to every war extending all the way back to the founding of our country, even as they were denied basic rights of liberty and citizenship. Theirs is a record of heroism and bravery that remains unrecognized today. Among their ranks is a forgotten Black hero of the D-Day invasion who was nominated for — and denied — the Medal of Honor he rightfully deserved. Register online at concordpubliclibrary.net/registration.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council Priority Setting Session: Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

City Council Monthly Meeting: Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Winter operations

Crews are out once again plowing and treating roads. Please remember that crews work as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow 220 center line miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Road crews must first restore safety to roads before working on sidewalks. Downtown sidewalks are the only sidewalks that are plowed during a snowstorm since they are maintained by the Downtown Services Team. All other sidewalks are maintained by road crews and are plowed after the snow stops and the streets are plowed first.

Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. Please park off-street when it snows, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions.

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Subscribe to both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Parking ban alerts are also displayed on the City website and available through the General Gazette newsletter, social media, and MyConcordNH app.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Spring brochure

The 2022 Spring Brochure is available now and registration is underway! There are classes and activities for all ages: youth sports like basketball, soccer and flag football and many adult enrichment and fitness classes. There is even a new adult basketball league and information on our senior citizen program. Many programs have limited space and pre-registration is required for most programs.

Camp registration

Information on the Parks and Recreation Traditional Summer Camps is included in the new brochure and registration is underway. Our traditional all-day camps are for children entering 1st grade to 8th grade. Information on our Winter and Summer Nature Camps is also listed. Visit our web site for full details: concordparksandrec.com.

