Spring line-up of Walker speakers, performers

Since 1896, the Walker Lecture Series has brought stimulating speakers and performers to Concord. The tradition continues. This spring’s offerings range far and wide with topics as exotic as the islands of South America and as local as the sidewalks of New Hampshire. Musical performers include two a cappella groups, a string quartet, a Johnny Cash tribute band, and more.

In the Walker tradition, all performances are free with no tickets or reservations required. Programs start at 7:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium on Prince Street in Concord. Visit walkerlecture.org for details.

Feb. 23: Buskers’ Night In, Street musicians share their music and stories.

March 2: Doo wop with The Rockin’ Daddios

March 16: Artful Noise, string quartet performing works by Gwyneth Walker, Florence Beatrice Price, and Anton Dvorak.

March 23: Central and South America, Travelogue with Marlin Darrah

March 30: Japan, Land of the Rising Sun, Travelogue with Brent Winebrenner

April 6: Counterfeit Cash, Tribute to Johnny Cash

April 13: Patrick Anderson, The Art of Film and The Art of Silent Film Comedy

April 20: An Evening of A Cappella with Mixtape and Ball in the House

May 11: Introduction Band, Chicago Tribute

The Walker Lecture Series grew from an 1892 bequest of $30,000 in the will of Abigail Walker, widow of Timothy Walker. The first programs were presented in 1896, and more than 1,500 performances and lectures have been given since then.

In accordance with the terms of the trust, the series offers “a free course of lectures upon subjects of history literature, art or science and free dramatic, musical, literary, historical, or other cultural events to be given in Concord, the native city of Timothy Walker and lifelong residence of Abigail Walker.”

Learn more at walkerlecture.org.

