Andrew North, Rangers celebrate album

Andrew North, Dale Grant, Chip Spangler, and Rob O’Brien ready to share their album.

New Hampshire jammers Andrew North and the Rangers just released their debut full-length LP, Phosphorescent Snack. The 12 song release showcases the band’s genre-bending style and whimsical sense of humor.

They will headline a concert on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

“This album has been a long time coming,” says North. “I’m so excited about the music that we’ve been making together and I think our fans, old and new, are going to love it.”

The album captures the diversity of the band’s styles, from instrumental jazz (“Smoke and Mirrors”) to straight-ahead rock (“Electrostatic Chills”) and funky jams (“Chicken in the Backyard”). It’s off-beat but accessible and fun, and it’s clear that these are serious musicians that don’t take themselves too seriously.

“We made this on our own in a garage. We are just having so much fun right now, and that really comes through in the tracks,” said North. “I took a long time off from making music, and I never thought I would get a band this good together and put out an album like this. It’s just so awesome!”

Phosphorescent Snack was available on all streaming outlets on July 30, and features Andrew North (keys and vocals), Dale Grant (drums and vocals), Chip Spangler (bass and vocals), and Rob O’Brien (brass). The album was mixed and mastered by Tank Studios in Burlington, Vt.

Andrew North and the Rangers are small-town friends brought together by an adventurous approach to music. The quartet span different ages, hometowns, and musical backgrounds, but they hit it off quickly at local open-mic nights. Over three years together, they have honed their craft, drawing from the technical fireworks of classic rock, the spontaneity of jazz, the light-hearted fun of the jam scene, and even the intricate passages of classical composition. Their debut album, Phosphorescent Snack, showcases their genre-bending style and whimsical sense of humor. It’s a reminder that amazing things can come from unlikely places.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 the day of the show, plus processing fees, and are available from ccanh.com.

Andrew North and the Rangers will also be joining the open mic nights at Area 23 on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All levels welcome, covers or originals, and it’s free.

Related Posts