City news: Airport feedback, library improvements

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council Priority Setting Session: February 7, 6 p.m.

City Council Monthly Meeting: February 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: February 16, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Concord Municipal Airport Virtual Platform

Check out our virtual Concord Municipal Airport to learn more about everything that happens there (https://vmr.vhb.com/v/ GEjEdaW6zQv)! Also, please save the date for our next Wings & Wheels event: September 24, 2022.

Concord Municipal Airport Feedback

If you missed the Concord Municipal Airport Listening Session on Thursday night, it was recorded by Concord TV and will be available on the City’s YouTube channel. If you would like to provide feedback, you can email us at: ConcordAirportListens@concordnh.gov.

Vaccine Clinic at the City Wide Community Center

We are hosting another vaccine clinic on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Wide Community Center.

The following vaccines, as well as boosters, will be available:

Pediatric Doses for Ages 5 – 11: Pfizer (2-doses)

Primary Doses for Ages 12 – 17: Pfizer (2-doses)

Primary Doses for Ages 18+: Pfizer (2-doses), Moderna (2-doses), and J&J (1-dose)

3rd Doses for Pfizer and Moderna (these are indicated for persons who are moderately to severely immunocompromised

Booster Doses for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J

Boosters (Pfizer-BioNTech) for 12-15 years old (5 months after the primary series)

3rd Dose (Pfizer-BioNTech) for 5-11 years old that are moderately or severely immunocompromised (28 days after their second shot)

Consent forms for adults and minors are available on the City’s website at concordnh.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3610.

Everett Arena on NH Chronicle

Thank you to Jean Mackin and WMUR for visiting the Douglas N. Everett Arena last week to film for an upcoming episode of NH Chronicle! Thanks for interviewing our Arena & Properties Manager, Jeff Bardwell; Everett Arena Zamboni Driver & NH Legends of Hockey Member, Steve Murphy; and NH state representative and former Concord City Councilor, Steve Shurtleff.

Watch the episode to learn about the history of Douglas Everett and the connection he had to the Everett Arena, which was named after him. Doug Everett was a Concord native and businessman, played collegiate hockey for Dartmouth College, was a silver medalist in the 1932 Olympics, and was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 1974.

The episode of NH Chronicle aired Wednesday.

Winter Operations

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Subscribe to both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Parking ban alerts are also displayed on the City website and available through the General Gazette newsletter, social media, and MyConcordNH app.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. Please park off-street when it snows, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions.

Please remember that Concord General Services road crews work as quickly and efficiently as possible to perform snow removal for Concord’s roadways. Crews plow 220 center line miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Road crews must first restore safety to roads before working on sidewalks. Downtown sidewalks are the only sidewalks that are plowed during a snowstorm since they are maintained by the Downtown Services Team. All other sidewalks are maintained by road crews and are plowed after the snow stops and the streets are plowed first. The community’s patience is appreciated as crews make their way through the city.

Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information.

Ski the Beav

A 5k Ski the Beav community event will be held Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Meadow Municipal Golf Course. All proceeds will benefit community efforts to improve cross-country skiing at Beaver Meadow.

Register at skithebeav.org.

Ice Skating

Right now, there is great skating at Beaver Meadow Golf Course , Rollins Park and White Park skating areas if you are looking to get out and skate. Please obey all signage and stay off the skating areas if there is equipment actively working for safety reasons.

Library Children’s Room Update

Last week, lots of progress was made on the Children’s Room Flooring Replacement Project. Thank you to Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division for all of their hard work. Materials have all been safely boxed up and stored for now until they can be displayed in the renovated space. Stay tuned for more updates as this project progresses.

