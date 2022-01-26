Entertainment for Jan. 27 to Feb. 6

Emily Karel appears as Hannah in the play "Mary and Me." Emily Karel as Hannah in "Mary and Me," now playing at the Hatbox Theatre. Emily Karel as Hannah in "Mary and Me," now playing at the Hatbox Theatre.

Live music

Jan. 27

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 28

Masceo Williams and the Special Guests at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Trunk O Funk at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Jan. 29

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mike Gallant Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Crooked Cash and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Mikey G. at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Hank Osborne at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Feb. 3

Enter the Haggis will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Feb. 4

Kimayo at Pats Peak from 6 to 9 p.m.

Feb. 5

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

April Cushman at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Feb. 6

The Brother Brothers will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

Stage shows

The Met’s Rigoletto will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 29.

“Mary & Me,” a play by Irene Kelleher, will be performed at the Hatbox Theatre from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ireland 1986. Fifteen-year-old Hannah Brennan lives in a claustrophobic small town. Sure, she has friends, but no one who understands her, no one she can confide in who will listen to her. And she is going to need a lot of understanding.

“Spamilton: An America Parody” will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

Parallel Mothers (R) In Spanish with English subtitles. On the verge of giving birth, two women (Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit), single and accidentally pregnant, bond despite a difference in age and social status. They lose touch after becoming mothers, but circumstances connect them again – creating a complicated friendship. Into this multilayered, mesmerizing (and often humorous) tale of motherhood and the importance of family ties, internationally acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodovar incorporates dark events in Spanish history, which current generations continue to grapple with.

Visit redrivertheatres.org for upcoming showtimes.

