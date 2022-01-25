City news: Winter fun at Beaver Meadow, Everett Arena

Cross country ski trails are ready at Beaver Meadow.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

City Council Monthly Meeting: Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Masks required

Effective Jan. 18, 2022, until further notice, all members of the public are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in the following City-operated buildings in accordance with these rules:

At all times when inside the City library.

At all times while inside City-operated community centers and recreation facilities, except when actively playing in a sport, taking part in a fitness class, eating or drinking, or showering in a locker room.

Performers who are actively performing inside City-operated community centers and recreational facilities may do so without wearing a face covering.

While engaged in an activity that does not require a face covering as identified in these rules, persons outside of the same household are strongly encouraged to remain three feet apart from other others to the greatest extent possible.

These rules apply to all individuals over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status.

It is strongly encouraged that all face coverings be worn in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any person for whom wearing a face covering may pose a risk for health-related reasons, or for any person who has a disability or medical condition that makes wearing a face covering difficult is exempt from these rules. However, in these cases, special effort should be taken to maintain a physical distance of at least three feet from other individuals outside of the person’s same household.

Airport listening session

The city and the Airport Advisory Committee are holding an information session Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Citywide community center at 14 Canterbury Road in Concord. Learn about the history of the Concord Municipal Airport, current and future projects, and opportunities for expansion. Bring questions, input and feedback.

Winter at Beaver Meadow

Winter activities are in full swing at Beaver Meadow. Cross country skiing trails are open as the conditions allow. The pond is currently open for skating (please obey all signage). Thank you to the community for following the new rules and walking to the pond.

Everett Arena skating

Ice skating hours at the Douglas N. Everett Arena are Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for kids ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available if needed for $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Ice season will continue through mid-March. Check out the Everett Arena Pro Shop for some hockey tape, skate guards, laces, or even skate sharpening. Skate sharpening is available for $6, or a $50 punch ticket can be purchased for 10 sharpening sessions to save $10. The shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

As of January 18, all members of the public are required to wear a face covering while inside the Everett Arena. This requirement will continue until further notice. Exceptions include when actively playing in a sport, eating or drinking, or showering in a locker room. While engaged in an activity that does not require a face covering, persons outside of the same household are strongly encouraged to remain three feet apart from others to the greatest extent possible. These rules apply to all individuals over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status. Find more COVID-19 guidelines and information at concordnh.gov/arena.

Outdoor ice skating

White Park Pond, Beaver Meadow Pond as well as the skating area at Rollins Park are all open for ice skating. Enjoy the days! Please follow all posted rules and the department’s social media sites for updates on conditions.

Merrimack Lodge at White Park public hours are included below. Please note we cannot accept credit cards at this time for skate rentals, cash or check only. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Free CAT shuttle

We are thrilled to offer free shuttle services to the public with stops for shopping, at the Black Ice Pond Hockey and the events on Main Street for the Concord NH Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This limited-service route starts at the State House bus stop (corner of Park and Main St). It heads south along Main St. with a stop at the corner of Main and School St for those taking advantage of the School St parking garage, continuing south to Pleasant St with a stop at the Corner of Main and Pleasant St. Ext. near the Hotel Concord. Taking a left there, our route continues down Pleasant St. Extension to Storrs Street with a stop near Marshalls and another stop on Storrs St. back entrance of the Holiday Inn. Our final stop on this route is at White Park for the Black Ice Pond Hockey. We finish the route by headed east on Centre Street to start the route over again. This route will run as a continuous loop from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

