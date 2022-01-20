Entertainment from Jan. 20 to 30

This image released by A24 shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The Tragedy of Macbeth." (A24 via AP) Alison Rosa

Live music

Jan. 20

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

New Hampshire Music Collective Showcase at Area 23 at 7 to 10 p.m.

Jan. 21

Hip Hop Night at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Frankie Boy and the Blues Express at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 22

Eugene Durkee at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Paul Driscoll at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Special Guests at Penuche’s Ale House from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Lucas Gallo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Brian Anthony Booth Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Liam Spain and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Beechwood and Boomsoss at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Jan. 25

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 26

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 27

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 28

Masceo Williams and the Special Guests at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Trunk O Funk at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Jan. 29

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mike Gallant Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Crooked Cash and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Mikey G. at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Hank Osborne at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stage shows

Bolshoi Ballet’s broadcast of “Jewels” will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Jan. 23 at 12:55 p.m.

Comedy Out of the Box will be Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

The Met’s Rigoletto will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Mary & Me, a play by Irene Kelleher, will be performed at the Hatbox Theatre from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ireland 1986. Fifteen-year-old Hannah Brennan lives in a claustrophobic small town. Sure, she has friends, but no one who understands her, no one she can confide in who will listen to her. And she is going to need a lot of understanding.

Red River Theatres

The Tragedy of Macbeth (R) A Scottish nobleman (Denzel Washington), lusting for power, learns from three witches (all played by Kathryn Hunter) he will become the King of Scotland. With the aid of his cunning and manipulative wife (Frances McDormand), he plots to ensure the prophecy will take place – even if it includes murder.

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

C’mon C’mon (R) While his semi-estranged sister (Gaby Hoffman) confronts a family crisis, a convivial radio journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) is asked to look after her bright, challenging 9-year-old son (Woody Norman). Continuing a work-related cross-country trip, he tries to do his best as he discovers the pain, tedium and ecstasy of parenthood.

Visit redrivertheatres.org for upcoming showtimes.

