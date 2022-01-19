Floral art exhibit to return

A floral arrangement created for a past Art and Bloom event.

After a year’s hiatus, the Concord Garden Club is pleased to return with the 19th annual Art & Bloom exhibit.

Art & Bloom is a Concord mid-winter tradition attracting art and flower lovers to enjoy beautiful floral arrangements paired with works of art. This year, the club is once again partnering with the League of NH Craftsmen. Club members and local floral professionals will create floral arrangements inspired by works of art and craft on display during the League’s Biennial “Setting the Standard” exhibition.

“Art & Bloom is a wonderful way to bring flowers and color to New Hampshire in January. After a year away, members of the Concord Garden Club are thrilled to be able to come together to create these beautiful arrangements and share them with Concord,” said Millie LaFontaine, chairwoman of the Art & Bloom Committee and longtime gardener.

Art & Bloom will run Jan. 20 to 22; Thursday from 1 to 6:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rhe exhibit is free and open to the public at the League’s headquarters located at 49 S. Main St., Suite 100, in Concord.

COVID protocols will be in place with proof of vaccination or masks required.

For more information, visit concordgardenclubnh.com or nhcrafts.org.

Concord Garden Club is a non-profit organization of over 50 members who are interested in all aspects of gardening. The Club meets throughout the year for informational and social events focused around gardening topics. The Club is also involved in community service and efforts to beautify the landscape and gardens in the Concord area.

