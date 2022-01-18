XC ski trails open at Beaver Meadow

The cross-country skiing trails at Beaver Meadow Golf Course are open and are groomed daily as snow conditions allow.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

XC ski trails

For more information on the outdoor skating areas and XC Ski Trail map please visit concordnh.gov/1410/Winter-Activities.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

City Council Monthly Meeting: Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Airport listening session

The city and the Airport Advisory Committee are holding an information session Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Citywide community center at 14 Canterbury Road in Concord. Learn about the history of the Concord Municipal Airport, current and future projects, and opportunities for expansion. Bring questions, input and feedback.

City finalizes agreement with Breezeline

The City of Concord has finalized the cable television Franchise Agreement with Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband) following approval from the City Council in December. This agreement brings an additional cable television system to the City and gives the community another option in the market.

Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc., is the eighth largest cable operator in the United States. The company’s network reaches more than 1.6 million businesses and households located in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

After the company expressed interest in constructing and operating a cable television system in the City of Concord, in accordance with New Hampshire law, a public hearing was held before the City Council and public testimony was collected in the fall of 2021. In October, the City Council authorized the City Manager to enter into contract negotiations. The parties successfully negotiated a cable television Franchise Agreement, and, on Dec. 10, the City Council authorized the City Manager to sign the finalized agreement. Both parties executed the agreement, and it became effective on Dec. 20.

“The citizens of Concord have been requesting additional options for cable television for some time. This agreement gives the community another choice for their cable television services and creates competition within the market,” said City Manager Tom Aspell.

“We are grateful that our franchise application was approved by City Council, bringing more choice for residents and businesses in Concord,” said Fran Bradley, Director of Government Affairs for Breezeline. “We look forward to bringing this community Breezeline Fiber Internet with symmetrical speeds for the very first time, as well as Breezeline Stream TV and best-in-class voice products.”

A substation is currently under construction off of Sheep Davis Road. Services are expected to be ready in the spring of 2022.

City sells $12.78M tax-exempt bond

The City of Concord reporst that it received competitive bids on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a $12.785 million 20-year general obligation bond issue. The City received nine bids in connection with the sale, and Raymond James & Associates purchased the bonds at an average interest rate of 1.596%. Bond proceeds will be used to fund various capital improvement projects approved by the City Council.

Prior to the sale, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, a municipal bond credit rating agency, affirmed the City’s bond rating of AA+. The agency cited the City’s strong economy, very strong management, strong financial policies and practices, very strong budgetary flexibility, very strong liquidity and very strong institutional framework as positive credit factors.

Concord PD and ACERT

Last week, Detective Murray headed out with the ACERT team to visit some families in our community.

The Concord Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) is made up of community service agencies and a community service police officer who responds when children have been exposed to trauma at home. Their job is to offer support and connection to community services and resources. Help from ACERT: (603) 230-4614.

Winter Reading Program

Winter Reading is back for all ages. The Winter Reading Challenge can be done in conjunction with the Ultimate Book Nerd yearlong reading challenge for even more chances to win prizes! The program runs from Jan. 4 to Feb. 26. Register here or at the Main Library or Heights Branch.

Winter Festival and Black Ice Hockey Tournament

The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord are excited to announce Winter Fest will be returning for its fourth year in a row! Enjoy ice-carving demonstrations and meet some of New England’s most talented ice carvers on Friday, Jan. 28 followed by an ice carving competition and Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is also the weekend of the annual Black Ice Hockey Tournament. For more information, visit their website. White Street will be closed from Washington Street to just south of Blanchard Street from 8 a.m. on Jan. 26 through 10 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce presents a diverse offering of events for members and the public this month. Upcoming events will highlight the 2022 legislative session, being prepared for an OSHA inspection, workforce development, and provide networking for young professionals. Many of these events are offered virtually, or with a virtual option, so that all members of the community have access to this valuable programming. Learn more about the following events and register at concordnhchamber.com.

Virtual Meeting – Career Pathways to Your Business: On Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., learn how your business can influence workforce development in our region. In this session, our presenters will lead an interactive discussion, share success stories from local employers, and work in breakout groups with meeting participants to develop practical strategies that engage students who are interested in pursuing careers in your field.

Meet Your Chamber: Enjoy a light lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 12 to 1 p.m. while learning about Chamber member benefits. Meet other area professionals, and see how you can participate in the Chamber’s unique programs and community initiatives. Please note that attendees are requested to wear face masks at this event, unless eating or drinking.

