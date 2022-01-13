Live entertainment from Jan. 13 to 22

This image released by A24 shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The Tragedy of Macbeth." (A24 via AP) Alison Rosa

Live music

Jan. 13

Chris Peters at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 14

Eric Lindberg and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Iron and Wine at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Tyler Allgood at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Jan. 15

Bluegrass Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Stoned Wasp at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Peters at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mikey G. at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Lamont Smooth at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Jan. 18

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 19

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 20

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 21

Hip Hop Night at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Frankie Boy ant the Blues Express at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 22

Eugene Durkee at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Paul Driscoll at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Special Guests at Penuche’s Ale House from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Lucas Gallo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Brian Anthony Booth Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Liam Spain and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Beechwood and Boomsoss at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Stage shows

Queen City Improv’s monthly show a the Hatbox Theatre will be Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Bolshoi Ballet’s broadcast of “Jewels” will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Jan. 23 at 12:55 p.m.

Comedy Out of the Box will be Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Red River Theatres

The Tragedy of Macbeth (R) A Scottish nobleman (Denzel Washington), lusting for power, learns from three witches (all played by Kathryn Hunter) he will become the King of Scotland. With the aid of his cunning and manipulative wife (Frances McDormand), he plots to ensure the prophecy will take place – even if it includes murder.

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

Visit redrivertheatres.org for upcoming showtimes.

