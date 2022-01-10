City news: Councilors inaugurated at ceremony

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council Priority Setting Session: Jan. 18, TBD

Planning Board: Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

City Council Monthly Meeting: Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

City Council inaugurations

During a special meeting last week, Mayor Bouley and City Councilors were inaugurated for their new terms. Congratulations to everyone who was re-elected, and welcome to our new City Councilors, Stacey Brown (Ward 5) and Paula McLaughlin (Ward 6). For more information, visit the City Council’s web page.

General Services winter operations

Concord General Services road crews work as quickly and efficiently as possible to perform snow removal for Concord’s roadways. Crews plow 220 center line miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Road crews must first restore safety to roads before working on sidewalks. Downtown sidewalks are the only sidewalks that are plowed during a snowstorm since they are maintained by the Downtown Services Team. All other sidewalks are maintained by road crews and are plowed after the snow stops and the streets are plowed first. The community’s patience is appreciated as crews make their way through the city.

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at http://www.concordnh.gov/notifyme. Subscribe for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Parking ban alerts are also displayed on the City website and available through the General Gazette newsletter, social media, and MyConcordNH app.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. Please park off-street when it snows, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions.

Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information.

Christmas tree collection

Christmas tree collection started on Monday, Jan. 3, and will continue through next week in coordination with residential curbside trash collection. Residents can place Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day through Jan. 14. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. next to trash and recycling. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note that trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Trees can also be taken to the Concord Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January.

Everett Ice Arena

Ice skating hours at the Douglas N. Everett Arena are Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for kids ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available if needed for $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Ice season will continue through mid-March. Check out the Everett Arena Pro Shop for some hockey tape, skate guards, laces, or even skate sharpening. Skate sharpening is available for $6, or a $50 punch ticket can be purchased for 10 sharpening sessions to save $10. The shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Theft alert: Checks from USPS mail boxes

The Concord Police Department would like to alert the community that there has been an increase in thefts from local U.S. Postal Service mail boxes (blue outgoing mail boxes). When sending outgoing checks, it is highly recommended to hand deliver mail to the U.S. Post Office. Please call the Department at (603) 225-8600 if you see any suspicious behavior.

