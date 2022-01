Sunset seen in Concord in January 2021.

The sky is on fire,

as it nestles to the hill,

darkness descending upon us,

accompanies the winter chill.

Let us embrace this season,

as we long for yet another new spring,

when the maple sap does run,

our thoughts are comforting.

As I view this setting sun,

recalling sunsets past still,

the sky is on fire,

as it nestles to the hill.

Related Posts