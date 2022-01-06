Entertainment for Jan. 6 to 15

This image released by A24 shows Denzel Washington, left, and Frances McDormand in "The Tragedy oof Macbeth." (A24 via AP) Alison Rosa This image released by A24 shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The Tragedy of Macbeth." (A24 via AP) Alison Rosa The State Street Combo plays at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana last Monday night, almost 20 years to the day since they first started playing at the downtown Mexican eatery.

Live music

Jan. 6

Purgin Sin with King’s Petition at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7

Brooks Young Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 8

Get the Led Out at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

John McArthur at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Alex Cohen at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Steve Butler at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

BeefStu at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dance New England at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Phil Sargent at Hermanos at 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 pm.

Jan. 12

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 13

Chris Peters at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 14

Eric Lindberg and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Iron and Wine at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Jan. 15

Bluegrass Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Stoned Wasp at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Peters at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mikey G. at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Stage shows​​​​​​

Paula Poundstone will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv’s monthly show a the Hatbox Theatre will be Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Red River Theatres

The Tragedy of Macbeth (R) A Scottish nobleman (Denzel Washington), lusting for power, learns from three witches (all played by Kathryn Hunter) he will become the King of Scotland. With the aid of his cunning and manipulative wife (Frances McDormand), he plots to ensure the prophecy will take place – even if it includes murder.

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

