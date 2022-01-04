Vaccine clinic on Sunday, walk-ins welcome

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Thursday, due to the holidays. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council monthly meeting: Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Vaccine clinic

A vaccine clinic will be held at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, Concord, on Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is an initiative by Mayor Bouley and the Concord City Council to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

The mobile vaccine teams will be able to provide additional information and answer any questions about whether or not a booster makes sense, and which booster is ideal for each individual.

Some additional information:

Walk ins are welcome.

The mobile vaccine teams will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

They can offer first, second, third, and booster doses.

Vaccines are FREE and available to everyone 5 and older.

Consent forms for the clinic are downloadable at concordnh.gov under the News Flash section of the website.

LED streetlights

To date, approximately 1,800 streetlights have been installed. Currently there is a pause in the installations as the contractor awaits additional lights delayed due to COVID. If you do see some new streetlights that are not working please be patient as some of the lights require Unitil to fix wiring issues before the light will come on. The project is still scheduled to be completed by the end of January.

General Services

Winter is officially here! Road crews have officially shifted focus to winter operations.

Watch the video above for a reminder about how General Services road crews perform snow removal for Concord’s roadways. Crews work as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 centerline miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. We thank the community for their patience as crews make their way through the city.

Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both city-wide and downtown bans. Parking ban alerts are also displayed on the City website and available through our Gazette newsletter, social media, and MyConcordNH app.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends, observed holidays, and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of Village Street and Canal Street near Chief’s Restaurant. Although this lot is posted for no overnight parking, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during city-wide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot along Canal Street.

Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can block plows from fitting through the street. We appreciate the community’s cooperation to park off-street when it snows, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions.

Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations for more information.

Also, we would like to share this important op-ed message from the UNH Technology Transfer Center, This Winter, Public Works are Doing More with Less. Please keep this in mind as we all work together this winter.

Christmas tree removal

Christmas tree collection starts on Monday, Jan. 3 and will continue for two weeks in coordination with residential curbside trash and recycling collection. Residents can place Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day through Jan. 14. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. next to trash and recycling. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note that trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Trees can also be taken to the Concord Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January.

Senior citizen drop in program

The Parks and Recreation Senior Program meets Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Wide Community Center (14 Canterbury Road). This “drop in” program offers registered seniors many opportunities to stay connected: indoor walking, cribbage, book discussions, scrabble and more. The program is free to Concord and Penacook Residents who are 60 years old and over. Non-resident seniors can also take part but there is a yearly fee of $50. For more information on our senior citizen program, please stop in on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and staff can review the program and help with the registration forms. Monthly calendars are also on the department’s website: concordparksandrec.com.

Library to receive ARPA grant

Concord Public Library is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $18,771 in funding through the Institute for Museum and Library Services’ “Grants to States” program. The grant program is part of the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 and is being facilitated by the N.H. State Library.

Concord Public Library will use this grant award to create an electric “bike bookmobile” program to perform innovative outreach services across the City, serve and promote library services to new community members, and finally, to develop community partnerships that will enhance the quality of life for all of the City’s citizens.

In the grant application, Concord Public Library detailed that it would meet these needs by using grant funds to circulate and give away books at community events and promote library services and resources. The library is also researching book delivery to local senior living facilities, and outreach to areas of the city with underserved populations.

There is a tremendous amount of outreach opportunities in the City, beginning with a new partnership with the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and S & W Sports. Library staff have been meeting with the department to discuss events that the bike bookmobile program can enhance.

“New Hampshire’s strong relationship with its public libraries was made even more evident during the past two years, when librarians and their staffs were able to adjust services nimbly in order to continue to meet the needs of their communities,” said N.H. State Librarian Michael York. “The innovative programs funded by these grants will continue to strengthen not only public library services, but also the communities in which the libraries reside.”

“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”

Ultimate Book Nerd Challenge

Do you have what it takes to become an Ultimate Book Nerd? Try CPL’s newest year-long reading challenge to find out!

Is your nose always buried in a book? Is there a giant stack of books on your nightstand? Do you say things like, “so many books, so little time” or “just one more chapter”? Are you on the hold list for the next book of all your favorite series? If so, you just might be a candidate to become an … ULTIMATE BOOK NERD!

Read 50 books that fit our challenge categories between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

The Details:

Teens and Adults: Read one (1) book per category.

Kids 12 and younger: You are part of U12 Ultimate Book Nerds. You have your own book categories.

Audiobooks, e-books, and graphic novels all count.

You must have a valid Concord Public Library card to participate!

Registration: You must be registered to participate in this program. You may register in person and pick up printed copies of the reading logs.

