Entertainment Dec. 30 to Jan. 8

Live music

Dec. 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

Piccola Opera presents “The Dickens Carolers on Tour” at the Concord City Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Faith Ann Band NYE Party at Area 23, Ben Harrison opens at 7 p.m.

NYE Party with Felix Holt at Penuche’s

Jan. 1

Gabby Martin at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to non

Andrew Geano at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Colin Hart at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Blues Bros Tribute with the Smokestack Blues Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 6

Purgin Sin with King’s Petition at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Jan. 7

Brooks Young Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 8

Get the Led Out at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

John McArthur at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Alex Cohen at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Steve Butler at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

BeefStu at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dance New England at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Stage shows

Shuttavac News Years Eve Spectacular will be Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. Tickets $45 and up.

The Met: Cinderella will be screened at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage on Jan. 1 at 12:55 p.m. Tickets $15 students, $22 seniors/MET member and $26 adults.

Red River Theatres

Nightmare Alley (R) An ambitious, down-and-out carnival worker (Bradley Cooper) develops a shady stage act employing the power of clairvoyance. It becomes a golden ticket to success and affords him the ability to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. But enlisting the aid of a mysterious psychologist (Cate Blanchette) may be a dangerous move.

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

