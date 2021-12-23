Share a snapshot of holiday lights

Candy cane room; every room in house is decorated Reason for the Season; often the simplest things make the biggest impact! Love a night parade! This float got everyone in the holiday spirit! Christmas at the Farm Old Red "The child in us all" Never lose your sense of wonder and aww for this magical season. Winter wonderland: It’s hard to capture all the Christmas spirit in one picture! Many locals know us for our Halloween decorations hopefully our Christmas setup doesn’t disappoint!

The Concord Monitor and Next level Auto are sponsoring a Holiday Light Display Contest. From indoor holiday lights to outdoor festive displays we want you to help light up our page!

To enter, submit a picture of holiday lights that you enjoy during the holiday season! One random participant will win a $250 Car Care Package from Next Level Auto! The package includes free oil change, free alignment, free tire rotation, free tire balance and free state inspection.

The contest runs from Dec. 6 to Jan. 2. Enter at concordmonitor.com/ contests.

Related Posts