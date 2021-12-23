Final days to view holiday light display

Time is running out if you haven’t yet visited the Gift of Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. View more than 3.5 million twinkly LED lights for the 11th annual display of holiday cheer through Jan. 2.

This year, the 2.5-mile drive-thru light show will feature 3.5 million lights, a 150-foot RGB (red/green/blue) Tunnel of Lights, new arches, toys, numerous scenes including the popular 12 Days of Christmas and much more. Crews are in the process of spending more than 650 work hours to set up more than 520 displays and 80 different scenes. Featured attractions will also include the fan-favorite 130-foot-long infield entrance and exit tunnels to the infield with more than 25,000 lights and the opportunity to roast marshmallows and toast s’mores over open fire pits.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 per car load and $60 per limo/bus.

Hours are 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, depending on weather conditions.

For more information, visit nhms.com.

