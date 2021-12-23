Entertainment Dec. 23 to Jan. 2

Live music

Dec. 23

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Dicey at Area 23

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24

Early music at Area 23 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 25

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 26

Colin Hart at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Lee Ross at Penuche’s at 8:30 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

Piccola Opera presents “The Dickens Carolers on Tour” at the Concord City Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Faith Ann Band NYE Party at Area 23, Ben Harrison opens at 7 p.m.

NYE Party with Felix Holt at Penuche’s

Jan. 1

Gabby Martin at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to non

Andrew Geano at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Colin Hart at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Blues Bros Tribute with the Smokestack Blues Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Stage shows

Shuttavac News Years Eve Spectacular will be Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. Tickets $45 and up.

The Met: Cinderella will be screened at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage on Jan. 1 at 12:55 p.m. Tickets $15 students, $22 seniors/MET member and $26 adults.

Red River Theatres

House of Gucci (R) Rivalry within the wealthy Gucci fashion empire accelerates when the voraciously ambitious Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) marries into the family. Backstabbing, lawsuits and, eventually, an assassination cast a dark shadow on a notable name.

Nightmare Alley (R) An ambitious, down-and-out carnival worker (Bradley Cooper) develops a shady stage act employing the power of clairvoyance. It becomes a golden ticket to success and affords him the ability to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. But enlisting the aid of a mysterious psychologist (Cate Blanchette) may be a dangerous move.

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

Related Posts