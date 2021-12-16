“Blossoms Light Bound,” by NH Art Association artist Daniela Edstrom “Vibrations,” by NH Art Association artist Daniela Edstrom

New Hampshire Art Association artist Daniela Edstrom will have her artwork on display in an exhibit titled, “Impressions: Nature,” at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center beginning Dec. 20.

In this exhibit, Edstrom aims to explore the abstract quality of the light, form and color in the New England landscape.

“Sunlight and its play of light and shadow is perceived as halos of vibrating strokes and bold minimalist shapes,” she said. “Elements such as leaves, trees – the organic aspects of the woodland environment – are seen in emphatic primary colors and highlighted by gestural marks of rich complimentary hues.”

This all is meant to celebrate the inherent beauty of flora and fauna as seen through the vision of an artist who, in her words, has directly experienced the spiritual component of a world which is both elusive and often impermanent.

Edstrom has worked for more than 20 years in photo and mixed media collage. She is a graduate of the Academy of Fine Arts of Naples, Italy with a BFA in Studio Arts and Design. She also has a BA in Art History from the University of New Hampshire.

Edstrom has exhibited in more than 70 juried and invitational shows both in the United States and abroad. She has recently shown he work at the Four Freedoms Traveling Exhibition sponsored by the Norman Rockwell Museum.

Edstrom hails from Allenstown, New Hampshire, where she is inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding flora and fauna.

Edstrom’s exhibit will run at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, located at 49 S. Main St., Suite 104, Concord, from Dec. 20 through Feb. 17.

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the Chamber’s website at concordnhchamber.com for hours before visiting as they may vary.

All work is for sale by contacting the N.H. Art Association at 603-431-4230.

