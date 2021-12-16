Entertainment for Dec. 16 to 26

Live music

Dec. 16

Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Party with Chicken at Penuche’s

Buzz Ball at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17

Blue Light Rain at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

The Special Guests at Penuche’s

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Matt Flinner and Low Lily at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dec. 18

Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Piccola Opera presents the “Dickens Carolers on Tour” at the Concord City Auditorium at 6 p.m.

R&B Dignity at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

The ODB Project at Penuche’s

Alan Roux and Santa at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Puddles Pity Party Unsequestered Show at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Ripe at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Brian Booth at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square atrium from 9 a.m. to noon

Josh Foster at the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kimayo at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 19

Capital Jazz Orchestra’s Holiday Pops will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m.

Dec. 21

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Dicey at Area 23

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24

Early music at Area 23 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 25

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 26

Colin Hart at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Stage shows

New Hampshire School of Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Concord City Auditorium on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Comedy Out of the Box at Hatbox Theatre will be held Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Bolshoi Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be screened Dec. 19 at 12:55 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage

Red River Theatres

House of Gucci (R) Rivalry within the wealthy Gucci fashion empire accelerates when the voraciously ambitious Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) marries into the family. Backstabbing, lawsuits and, eventually, an assassination cast a dark shadow on a notable name.

Nightmare Alley (R) An ambitious, down-and-out carnival worker (Bradley Cooper) develops a shady stage act employing the power of clairvoyance. It becomes a golden ticket to success and affords him the ability to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. But enlisting the aid of a mysterious psychologist (Cate Blanchette) may be a dangerous move.

