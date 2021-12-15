Concord Young Professional of the Month: Hannah Matillano

Hannah Matillano

Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Hannah Matillano. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 24

Where do you live? Concord

Where do you currently work? For the past two years, I’ve been working as a Sales Associate with CheckmateHCM! We help businesses and organizations across the country streamline payroll, time & attendance, and HR administrative tasks with industry-best technology and dedication to thoughtful customer service. Checkmate’s been around for just over 26 years, and we’re excited to see what the next one brings!

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? I found out about CYPN when I started at Checkmate. I’ve been attending as many events as I can! I greatly appreciate the friendly environment that CYPN fosters, and it certainly makes me feel confident enough to introduce myself to people and build my network. Some people I’ve met have become great friends too!

Where did you go to school? I started at Beaver Meadow Elementary School (Six-year-old me was very disappointed to find out that they didn’t actually have a meadow full of beavers.), then Rundlett Middle School, then Concord High School. I went to UNH in Durham and graduated with two BAs in Communication and Spanish.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I would go back to Spain if I could. I had the privilege of studying abroad there back in 2017 and miss my host family, the beautiful city of Granada, the culture, and the food!

What was your first job? My first job was at RB Productions — a local theatre company that focuses on professional level training and live productions to enrich the Concord arts community, and provide educational opportunities for young artists who want to improve their craft or explore technical theatre. I started as a makeup artist then held a plethora of positions before ending up as the Stage Manager for our 2018 main stage production of Mary Poppins.

What organizations are you involved with? When I’m not at Checkmate, I volunteer my time as a board member for RB Productions! I also volunteer as an usher from time to time at the Bank of NH Stage (It’s a fabulous venue if you haven’t checked it out yet!).

What do you like to do for fun? Lately, I’ve been working on a video project that consists of me filming one second of my day, every day, for a full year. I started January 1 of this year, so I’m almost done!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? My favorite CYPN event would have to be the one with Lilise Designer Resale and Wine on Main! I love LDR’s clothes and of course wine tasting was a lot of fun. It was so great to see a lot of new faces as well!

