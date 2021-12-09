Entertainment for Dec. 9 – 15

The New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus rehearses at Wesley United Methodist Church in 2015.

Live music

Dec. 9

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Matt Nakoa Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Classic Invasion at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Duo Del Inferno at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Dec. 11

Zach Deputy at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Professor Harp at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Mary Fagan at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Alex Cohan at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12

Black Violin’s Give Thanks Tour at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Symphony NH will present Holiday Pops on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

The Honeybees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Dec. 14

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 15

John Franzosa at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

On stage

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre Dec. 3 to 12. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to $22.

Queen City Improv will perform Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will present the Nutcracker on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

An Evening with Chevy Chanse and a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be held Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Red River Theatres

Nightmare Alley (R)An ambitious, down-and-out carnival worker develops a shady stage act employing the power of clairvoyance.

Winter Starts Now (NR) The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Productions is an awesome road trip with big mountain adventurers to the Rocky Mountains, New England and Alaska.

Vax and Snax: Beginning Dec. 2, Red River Theatres will offer concessions only on Thursday showtimes with proof of vaccination. Guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination for all Thursday screenings at the theater. They will need a valid photo ID and one of the following items to gain entry: 1) Physical vaccination card; 2) Photo of vaccination card, on phone or printed (photo must be legible); or 3) Digital vaccination record. Children under 5 who cannot yet be vaccinated may attend accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult, and they must also wear a mask per the theaters existing mask policy.

On Dec. 9, the showing will be of Straight the Way, a 1921 silent film set in New Hampshire with live music. On Dec. 16, the Vax and Snax showing will be Die Hard (R).

