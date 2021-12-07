Great things, small packages

Stonewall Kitchen Jam at Things are Cooking Sarah Pearson Striderite children's slippers at Joe King's Shoe Store Sarah Pearson Smartwool socks at Joe Kings Shoe Store Sarah Pearson Food savers for citrus and avacados at Bona Fide Sarah Pearson Hot Chocolate Bombs at Granite State Candy Shoppe Sarah Pearson Crocheted stockings by Emilybee available at the Concord Handmade pop-up shop Crocheted stockings by Emilybee available at the Concord Handmade pop-up shop on Warren Street. Succulents and small plants from Penumbra Succulents and small plants from Penumbra Sarah Pearson Handcrafted soaps from the Soapery Off Main Cheese dip from Caring Gifts. Choose a variety of food and dining items and have the staff create a basket for you (or snag a pre-made one). Festive terrycloth toy from Under the Nile at Bona Fide Sarah Pearson Chocolate in shapes of nutcrackers, wreaths and other festive shapes at Granite State Candy Shoppe Sarah Pearson Imported European chocolate and treats are available at Viking House Sarah Pearson LEFT: Wooden, felt and glass ornaments can be found in great supply at Viking House. This one is from Christian Ulbricht in Germany. Board games, cards and puzzles are available at Gibson's Bookstore, and books too of course. Sarah Pearson

Whether you’re searching for stocking-stuffers, tokens for your kids’ teachers or major checkmarks on your holiday shopping list, a quick loop through downtown can have you crossing off all your to-dos.

While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here are a few things that caught our eye during an afternoon of window shopping last Sunday.

Still not quite sure what to get? Downtown Dollars can be picked up at Merrimack County Savings Bank in $5 multiples and be used like a gift certificate for more than 100 locally-owned businesses.

