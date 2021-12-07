Great things, small packages

Stonewall Kitchen Jam at Things are Cooking Sarah Pearson
Striderite children's slippers at Joe King's Shoe Store Sarah Pearson
Smartwool socks at Joe Kings Shoe Store Sarah Pearson
Food savers for citrus and avacados at Bona Fide Sarah Pearson
Hot Chocolate Bombs at Granite State Candy Shoppe Sarah Pearson
Crocheted stockings by Emilybee available at the Concord Handmade pop-up shop on Warren Street.
Succulents and small plants from Penumbra Sarah Pearson
Handcrafted soaps from the Soapery Off Main
Cheese dip from Caring Gifts. Choose a variety of food and dining items and have the staff create a basket for you (or snag a pre-made one).
Festive terrycloth toy from Under the Nile at Bona Fide Sarah Pearson
Chocolate in shapes of nutcrackers, wreaths and other festive shapes at Granite State Candy Shoppe Sarah Pearson
Imported European chocolate and treats are available at Viking House Sarah Pearson
LEFT: Wooden, felt and glass ornaments can be found in great supply at Viking House. This one is from Christian Ulbricht in Germany.
Board games, cards and puzzles are available at Gibson's Bookstore, and books too of course. Sarah Pearson