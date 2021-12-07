City newsletter

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

LED streetlights

To date, more than 600 lights have been installed throughout the City. Most of the lights have been installed in residential areas. This week, installations continued downtown and west of I-93 with more installations on busier roads such as Loudon Road and Manchester Street. All lights should be installed by the end of January. The photos below show a LED being installed, and the new versus the old lights.

Iron Works bridge

The contractor, E. D. Swett, Inc. completed the temporary repairs to the Iron Works Road Bridge over the Turkey River on Dec. 1 and the road is open to all traffic. The temporary repairs will remain in place until the bridge is replaced either through the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s Municipal Bridge Aid Program or as programmed in the City’s Capital Improvement Program and budget.

Fall leaf collection

Concord’s Fall Leaf Collection started Nov. 1 with bulk leaf collection. Bagged leaf collection started on Nov. 22.

The trackless leaf loaders used for bulk collection proved to be successful again this year, allowing road crews to efficiently collect leaves throughout the entire city, ahead of any snowstorms this year.

Bagged leaf collection will continue through Dec. 10 for residents with curbside trash collection. Leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers labeled for leaves. Bagged fall leaf collection does not necessarily coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring and could occur at any time during the week, so it’s important to have bagged leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday to not miss collection. Although bagged collection is not weather dependent, be mindful of the weather and bag leaves early if necessary to avoid snow cover. This is will be the last week for collection, so make sure to get your leaves out!

Alternative options to dispose of leaves include mulching, dumping in wooded areas on your property, or bringing them to a local accepting farm or Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center (free with proof of residency). Their hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with additional hours 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 4 (weather permitting).

More information, maps, and frequently asked questions are available at concordnh.gov/leafcollection. We thank residents for their participation!

Shop Concord

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Intown Concord are partnering to present “Spread Joy, Shop Concord.” Presented by NBT Bank, N.A., this campaign is a collaboration between local businesses, nonprofits and community members to spread the word about the importance of shopping locally for the holidays. They are telling stories about local business owners, their employees, friends, and family who are impacted by your shopping choices this season.

Related Posts