Annual evening of holiday shopping

Intown Concord will present the 28th Annual Midnight Merriment on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

As the “unofficial” start of the holiday season, the return of Midnight Merriment signifies a hopeful time for both downtown businesses and shoppers. The festivities will be kicked off by the one and only, Nazzy of WJYY at City Plaza, and will include holiday music, lights, strolling carolers, s’mores, and hot cocoa stations. Many of the downtown shops and restaurants will be open until midnight and offer special discounts and promotions throughout the evening.

New this year will be the Concord Arts Market Winter Giftopolis Art Walk happening throughout the downtown area. You can find a map with participating artists and supporting business locations at concordartsmarket.net/holiday-arts-market.html.

Once again Santa Claus and his helpers will be making an appearance at New Hampshire Federal Credit Union located at 47 N. Main Street. This year to maintain the health and safety of Santa and attendees his workshop will be outside, and he will be masked. Socially distant photo opportunities will be available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. In addition, his helpers will also be collecting gift cards in any denomination and homemade holiday cards for the Santa for Seniors donation drive. This is an easy way to deliver hope and holiday cheer to seniors in our community, many of whom have not been able to see their families regularly in the last 18 months.

All activities are free to the public courtesy of Intown Concord’s many supporters. Masks are strongly encouraged at this event whenever social distancing is not possible. Parking is available and recommended at the Storrs Street, State Street, or School Street Garages.

Please note Main Street will be closed from Pleasant Street to School Street during the hours of 4:30 to 9 p.m. to accommodate the anticipated crowds.

Visit IntownConcord.org for more details or check out their Facebook page.

