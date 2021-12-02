By - Dec 2, 2021 | 0 comments

The New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus rehearses at Wesley United Methodist Church in 2015.
Live music

Dec. 2

Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dec. 3

Boston Brass Band will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Brian Munger at 7 p.m. and Side Peace at 9 p.m. at Area 23.

The Ghost of Paul Revere at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dec. 4

Top of the World, a Carpenters Christmas Show, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Dank Sinatra at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Colin Hart at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon.

Amanda Adams a the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ariel Strasser at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Brian Booth at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 5

The New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus will perform its holiday concert at 4 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St., Concord. nhgmc.com

Dec. 10

Matt Nakoa Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Classic Invasion at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 11

Zach Deputy at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Professor Harp at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Mary Fagan at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Alex Cohan at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 12

Black Violin’s Give Thanks Tour at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Symphony NH will present Holiday Pops on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

On stage

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre Dec. 3 to 12. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to $22.

The Met: Eurydice will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Dec. 4 at 12:55 p.m.

National Theatre Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime will be shown at the bank of N.H. Stage on Dec. 5 at 12:55 p.m.

The Concord Dance Academy Holiday Spectacular will be held Dec. 4 at 1 or 6 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Discovering Magic will be held at Hatbox Theatre on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv will perform Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will present the Nutcracker on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

 

