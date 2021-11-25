Bulletin board: Festivities and fun around the city

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for “Guatemala, Land of the Maya” with Brent Winebrenner. Brent Winebrenner The 2021 Concord Christmas tree is put into place in City Plaza in front of the State House on Thursday, November 18, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER A crane begins to lift the 2021 Concord Christmas tree on City Plaza in front of the State House on Thursday, November 18, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER

Tree lightings

The Concord Tree Lighting in City Plaza will take place Nov. 26 with activities 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a collection for nonperishable food and unwrapped toys, hot chocolate and apple cider, children’s activities, and Santa will arrive via firetruck. Following the tree lighting, there will be fireworks launched from across the river.

The Penacook Village Association will host the 16th Annual Penacook Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 at Boudreau Square on Village Street. Attendees should start assembling around 5:45 p.m. to hear carols and singing featuring the Penacook Elementary School Chorus and Blanchard Family Singers, and watch Santa arrive courtesy of the Concord Fire Department.

Travelogue and film

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for “Guatemala, Land of the Maya” with Brent Winebrenner. A high-definition and beautiful travelogue, this film begins by exploring the achievements of the ancient Maya by visiting fabled places like El Mirador, Tikal, and Yaxha. Presenter Brent Winebrenner examines the historic tension between Mayan traditions and Spanish colonialism, using the religious pageantry of Antigua’s Easter Week celebration. The travelogue will be held Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. It is free to attend. For a complete season schedule, visit walkerlecture.org

Menorah Lighting

Hanukkah will be celebrated outside the State House on Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. with the lighting of the largest menorah in New Hampshire. There will be treats for all including holographic dreidel glasses.

Penacook meeting

The Penacook Village Association will hold its annual meeting on Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. at the Penacook Elementary School cafeteria. Masks are required to attend this event, per the rules of the Merrimack Valley School District. The special guest speaker will be Matt Walsh, Director of Redevelopment/Downtown Services/Special Projects, who will discuss the status of the Merchants Way development at Whitney Road/Exit 17, the Penacook Landing apartments Phases 1 and 2, the CATCH Rosemary’s Way apartments, and the design for a new city riverfront park at the Penacook Landing site.

