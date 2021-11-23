Feztival of Trees a festive raffle

Another year, another bewildering, wacky and entertaining display of trees and wreaths at the Bektash Shrine Center's Feztival of the Trees. Another year, another bewildering, wacky and entertaining display of trees and wreaths at the Bektash Shrine Center's Feztival of the Trees.

The Bektash Shriners of New Hampshire are preparing an online are in-person Feztival of Trees experience from now through Nov. 28.

The 20th Annual “Fez”tival is an extravaganza of fully decorated, artificial trees decorated in a Christmas or other themes. All trees are beautifully lit for the enjoyment of the viewers who will come to participate in the associated festivities and purchase chances to win the trees. Come visit the trees or you can enter the raffle from home.

There are nearly 100 trees to bid for a chance on, plus a treasure tree covered with lottery tickets, a 50/50 raffle and a chance to purchase the Bektash 2022 cash calendar.

Hours will be Nov. 20, 21, 23, 24, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Nov, 22, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 it is closed for Thanksgiving. Online raffle sales stop at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27. The final day for the in-person raffle is Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drawing of the winners begin at 4 p.m. Winners will be called to schedule a time to pick up their tree and prizes.

The Feztival is held at the Bektash Shriners Hall, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord.

Related Posts