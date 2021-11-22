City news: General services keeps busy

Bulk leaf collection started Nov. 1 and will continue as weather permits through Dec. 10, focusing on residential areas within the city's drainage system.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Holiday Décor

Concord General Services’ tree crew installed the Christmas tree at the State House Plaza last week. Thank you to Chris Girard from Bow for donating the Norway spruce tree this year. The tree crew has decorated the tree up on the Heights and will install and decorate the tree at Eagle Square. The tree at Boudreau Square in Penacook has also been decorated. See the Community News section below for more information on tree lighting events.

The Downtown Services Team has also started hanging up the lighted wreaths along Main Street. Concord is starting to look very festive!

Upcoming meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

ZBA: Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

City Council: Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Tax Rate and Assessment info

Tax rate: The Department of Revenue Administration has confirmed the final 2021 tax rates for Concord ($25.12) and Penacook ($27.97).

The overall rate for Concord is reduced by $1.64 and the overall rate for Penacook is reduced by $1.96. The City portion only is reduced by $0.58, and is $0.81 less than projected in the FY22 adopted budget.

This reduced rate reflects careful considerations and the hard work of Mayor Bouley and the members of City Council during a difficult budget year.

Concord tax rate:

City: $8.74

County: $2.26

Concord School District: $12.46

State Education Rate: $1.66

TOTAL: $25.12

Penacook tax rate:

City: $8.74

County: $2.26

Merrimack Valley School District: $15.41

State Education Rate: $1.56

TOTAL: $27.97

Assessments released: On Tuesday, Nov. 16, final 2021 assessments for properties located in Concord were released.

The statistical update has been completed using sales occurring from April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The sale properties and the final 2021 assessments are available for review at the City’s libraries and the Assessing Office at City Hall. Updated property assessments are available for review online at concordnh.gov/assessing under the Assessing online Database; assessments by location are also available at the Concord Public Library and Assessing Office.

Since April 2020, there has been a high demand for residential property in the City along with fewer properties available for sale. Supply and demand, coupled with low interest rates, have impacted the current housing market in Concord and across the country. For more information about the market changes from 2019 to 2021 as shown by properties that resold during that time period, please view the presentation on our website at concordnh.gov/assessing under 2019-2021 Market Value Changes as shown by Re-Sale Properties.

The tax rates were recently released and are Concord: $25.12 and Penacook: $27.97. To estimate your final 2021 tax bill for your property with the updated 2021 assessment, you can use the Tax Rate Calculator. To estimate your final tax bill amounts due for Jan. 2 and March 31, use the total tax for the year as determined by the Tax Rate Calculator and subtract the July 1 and Oct. 1 bills. The final two bills will be split between the remaining amount.

For example, if the 2021 total tax is $7,790, the first half bills combined were $3,250. The final two bills would each be one-half of the remaining balance ($7,790 – $3,250 = $4,540). The Jan. 2, 2022 and March 31, 2022 bills would each be $2,270.

Assessing has more information on understanding your property tax bill at concordnh.gov/assessing under quick links.

Concord trails cleanup

The city is looking for volunteers to help cleanup litter around city trails on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Email mcaron@concordnh.gov to let the city know what trail you’d like to clean up. Stop by one of the following locations between 10 a.m. and noon to pick up your Blue Bag: Swope Park, Merrill Park (Eastman Street parking lot, or Contoocook River Park (end of Electric Avenue, Penacook). After you have cleaned up the trail, please return the full bags to the original pick-up location. Gloves are recommended. Thank you for helping to keep our green spaces clean for everyone to enjoy!

Storrs Street parking garage

The contractor began painting the interior of the west stair tower (near O’s Steak and Seafood) on Thursday, Nov. 11. The elevator will remain available to the public; however the stairs will be closed. The public is encouraged to use the north stair tower, near the Endicott Hotel (Live Juice) to access Main Street. The duration of the work is temperature dependent; however, it is anticipated that the new paint job will take approximately two weeks to complete.

Iron Works Road bridge work

Repairs to the Iron Words Road Bridge will begin on Nov. 29 and continue through Dec. 3. These repairs will extend the life of the existing bridge until it can be replaced through the NH DOT State Aid Bridge Program.

Iron Works Road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be local traffic only. Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass. Traffic signs and detour signage will be installed in the area to direct motorists.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience and thank the community for their understanding during this project. If you have any questions, please contact the Engineering Division at (603) 225-8520.

Beaver Meadow Golf Course

Tree Project meeting: On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., Beaver Meadow Golf Course is holding an informational meeting about the tree project. The meeting will include an introduction about the project, open forum time for questions and discussion, an overview of phase one of the project, and a phase one tour. The meeting will be held in the Chet Wheeler Room at the Club House.

Ice season continues at Everett Arena

Ice skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for kids ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available if needed for $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons are offered by Concord Parks & Recreation. Classes have limited registration that must be completed with Concord Parks & Recreation by mail, fax, online, or in person. Registration for skating lessons cannot be done at the Everett Arena.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Additional hours will occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 24. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) hours are on Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 26. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required.

Ice season will continue through mid-March. Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Leaf pick-up

Bulk leaf collection started Nov. 1 and will continue as weather permits through Dec. 10, focusing on residential areas within the city’s drainage system. Residents may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Trackless leaf loaders are used, which requires residents to rake leaves into the street so that leaves are reachable for collection. Avoid piling leaves and keep leaves tight along the curb or edge of the road/sidewalk to keep streets clear. Please avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until collection is completed on the street to not block access to leaves.

Three crews from Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division continue to collect leaves in different areas of the city. View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map to see a city-wide map of where crews plan to collect for bulk collection, focusing on the city’s drainage system. Residents can also view the Fall Leaf Collection Map to see where crews have finished collecting.

Bulk collection is dependent upon the weather and will continue as possible through Dec. 10. Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. It’s important to have leaves ready at the curb to not miss collection. Crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected.

Residents are encouraged to have leaves ready, but to also be prepared for weather. Snow could possibly suspend collection, so residents should be prepared. Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged collection program to guarantee collection (especially as the weather changes). Be proactive and bag leaves ahead of anticipated snow storms!

Bagged leaf collection returns on Monday, Nov. 22 for residents with curbside trash collection and will continue for three weeks through Dec. 10. The bagged program has been well received by residents that elect to participate in the program. The program provides an alternative method to dispose of leaves, while providing more predictability with a guaranteed weekly collection. Bagged collection is not weather dependent, unlike bulk leaf collection. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Bagged collection will not necessarily coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring due to variable leaf volumes at the curb. Leaves will be collected by the city’s solid waste contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling. Although bagged collection is not weather dependent, be mindful of the weather and bag leaves early if necessary to avoid snow cover.

An eco-friendly alternative is to mulch the leaves into your lawn. Residents also have the option to bring leaves to a local accepting farm or Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off of leaves is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs are not acceptable materials for the City’s leaf collection, but can be dropped off at Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center for a nominal fee. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are available from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. No Saturday hours on Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Hours are weather permitting and should be confirmed by calling them ahead of drop off.

We realize bulk leaf collection faces some challenges, including: collecting leaves too early from an area before all the leaves have fallen, having to suspend collection before reaching all residents due to the onset of winter weather, and the uncertainty of when collection will occur due to unpredictable leaf volumes and weather conditions. However, we know bulk collection provides convenience and is an appreciated program. Adding the bagged collection in 2018 added an additional service to address the challenges of bulk collection while providing more predictability and opportunity for residents to participate in leaf collection. Find more information and read FAQs at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Family Open Gym

Join Parks and Recreation for Family Open Gym on Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to noon at the City Wide Community Center.

Youth basketball registrations

Youth basketball registrations are underway. The registration deadline for Div. 2 & 3 is Friday, Dec. 3 and the Middle and High School registration deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Evening pickleball at Green Street Community Center

Concord Parks and Recreation has added evening Pickleball! Mondays, 5-8 p.m. at the Green Street Community Center. Please visit concordparksandrec.com to view the full Pickleball drop-in schedule.

‘Time of Wonder’ moves to CPL

The ‘Time of Wonder’ sculpture that has been on Main Street since 2016 moved to its new home at Concord Public Library today. The sculpture was purchased with private donations and will now be on display on the first floor near the main entrance.

‘Time of Wonder,’ a piece by Beverly B. Seamans (1928-2012), was the first piece of public art placed on Main Street following the Complete Streets revitalization project through a partnership of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, its Creative Concord Committee, and the City of Concord.

Beverly B. Seamans is known for her bronze garden figures of animals, birds and children. She grew up in Cohasset, Mass., and as a child, her interest in art was encouraged by her grandfather, John P. Benson, a marine painter. She observed the birds of New England from her Marblehead Harbor, Mass. studio and while cruising the coast of Maine. She worked in clay and wax, the pieces then cast in bronze or carved in marble. Her works are also in private collections in the United States and abroad, including Paris, France, and are on display in several museums, public buildings, gardens, and fountains.

As a sculptor, she tried to give life to each animal, bird or child in each of her pieces, capturing “a moment in time,” their individual personalities, and their characteristics. Sculpture was her way of expressing the celebration of life.

“We are happy that this piece is staying in Concord, as it is well-loved by the community,” said City Manager Tom Aspell. “It was the first piece of public art placed on Main Street and made way for many more pieces as part of the annual Art on Main campaign, which has been a great partnership with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Creative Concord.”

Related Posts