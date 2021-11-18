Bulletin board

Healing energy

New Hampshire author Hilary Crowley visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. to present her new book, “The Power of Energy Medicine: Your Natural Prescription for Resilient Health.” Learn how to connect to your own good medicine and discover the powerful energy healing that will bring authentic wellness, health, hope, and joy into your life. Crowley is the resident energy healer at a general family medical center in Portsmouth. Working alongside surgeons, physicians, nurses, and holistic practitioners, she uses energy medicine modalities and hands-on techniques to facilitate her clients’ healing. In this book, she sheds light on questions surrounding energy medicine by sharing stories from cases including cancer battles, suicide attempts, and chronic pain. She shares how to find healing through the good medicines in your own cabinet: things like connection, grace, forgiveness, creativity, and more. Crowley aims to revolutionize the conversation about our body and spirit in the healthcare industry by speaking directly to patients and medical providers. Through practical insights, inspiring stories, and thoughtful questions posed to the reader, this book is more than a guide to energy healing; it offers you the key to unlocking your good medicine cabinet and discovering holistic health and wellbeing. Online only via Zoom, registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 199285126177.

Financing change

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to welcome Tanja Hester as she presents her new book Wallet Activism: How to Use Every Dollar You Spend, Earn, and Save as a Force for Change on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

How do we vote with our dollars, not just to make ourselves feel good, but to make a real difference?

Wallet Activism challenges you to rethink your financial power so can feel confident spending, earning, and saving money in ways that align with your values.

While we call the American system a democracy, capitalism is the far more powerful force in our lives. The greatest power we have — especially when political leaders won’t move quickly enough — is how we use our money: where we shop, what we buy, where we live, what institutions we entrust with our money, who we work for, and where we donate determines the trajectory of our society and our planet. While our votes and voices are essential, too, Wallet Activism helps you use your money for real impact.

Wallet Activism goes beyond simple purchasing decisions to explore:

The impacts a financial decision can have across society and the environment

How to create a personal spending philosophy based on your values

Practical questions to quickly assess the “goodness” of a product or an entity you may buy from

The ethics of earning money, choosing what foods to eat, employing others, investing responsibly, choosing where to live, and giving money away

Registration is required for the Zoom event online at eventbrite.com/e/ 188615793917.

Jazz Sanctuary

Sunday at 1 p.m. at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.), Jazz Sanctuary will celebrate “The Jazz of TV” with jazz renditions of iconic TV themes from the heyday of network television sung by vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead and played by the Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Joey Placenti on saxes and flute, Jock Irvine on bass, Ed Raczka on drums, and Tim Wildman on piano. Conversational time will explore the contributions of TV as a medium to our current spiritual milieu in western societies, asking the question, “Where is the Spirit in this evolved and devolved, ubiquitous culture of screens?!” This event is free and open to the public. The Jazz Set begins at 1 p.m. with the Jazz Worship Experience commencing at 1:30 p.m.; and, as always at First Church, “wherever you are and because of who you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!”

