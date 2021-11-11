Entertainment for the week of Nov. 11

"9/12" will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre over the coming weeks. edsimeone

Live music

Nov. 11

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 12

Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Lamont Smooth at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Jocelyn and Chris at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Nov. 13

Phil Sargent at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sidepiece at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Hank Osborne and Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Doug Farrell at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Karen Grenier at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 16

Joey P. Trio at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 17

Chris Peters at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Shindy at Penuche’s at 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

Senie Hunt at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Area 23 at 8 pm.

Jamatics at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Nov. 20

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Amophous Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Bend the Ride at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Walker Smith at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ken Budka at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Nov. 21

The Psychedelic Furs at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:20 p.m. (Royston Langdon opening)

On stage

9/12 by New Hampshire playwright Walter Freeman will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from Nov. 12 to 21 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play will transport audiences back to 9/12, the day after the terrorist attacks and offer a glimpse of how families and communities began to change in the immediate wake of the tragic events. Based on the author’s own life, 9/12 chronicles a Boston couple who proceed with their plan to host a birthday party for their two-year-old daughter, but the fragile veneer of normalcy is shattered as an unexpected guest and the enormity of the tragedy awakens the gathered family and friends to their own sense of helplessness, anger, internal resentments, and shocking beliefs. Tickets are $16 to $22 at hatboxnh.com.

All Together Now! from the Community Players Children’s Theatre Project will be at the Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will be presented at the Capitol Center for the Arts Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the musical are $44.50 plus fees from ccanh.com.

Comedian hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. 21+ show. Tickets $25 and up.

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody will come to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Ticket $35 plus fees.

No Man’s Land by National Theatre Live will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Nov. 21 at 12:55 p.m. Tickets $12 to $15, plus fees.

Red River Theatres

Spencer (R) Christmas, 1991, at the Sandringham Estate, where the royal family has gathered for a three-day celebration, Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is contemplating a divorce from an unfaithful Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). Her vulnerability, magnetism and resilience are on display as she attempts to regain some control over her life – suffocating from Windsor traditions and procedures. Although more fable than fact, Spencer manages to lay this hellish situation on the line and doesn’t whitewash anyone.

The French Dispatch (R) The American editor of an upscale mid-twentieth century magazine in France manages expat journalists who write about their lives in a fictional community called Ennui-sur-Blase. When he dies, a handful of stories are offered which illustrate what that publication and its staff represented.

