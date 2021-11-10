Bulletin board, week of Nov. 11

Christmas Fair

The United Church of Penacook, at the corner of Community Drive and Canal Street in Penacook, will hold a Christmas Craft Fair and Bake Sale on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters will offer home décor, holiday decorations, knit/crochet hats, mittens, scrubbers, printed tees, totes, stuffed toys, jams and jellies, wool felted hats and accessories, handbags, coin purses, artisan soaps, and fused glass. There will also be a bake sale. Proceeds support the United Church Food Pantry. If you have questions or want to view pictures and links to crafter products, visit ucpnh.org.

‘Our National Forests’

Greg M. Peters visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. to share his new book, Our National Forests: Stories from America’s Most Important Public Lands. Across 193 million acres of forests, mountains, deserts, watersheds, and grasslands, national forests provide a multitude of uses as diverse as America itself. Welcoming 170 million visitors each year to hike, bike, paddle, ski, fish, and hunt, “the people’s lands” offer more than just recreation. Timber is harvested, lost habitats are recovered, and endangered wildlife is protected as part of the Forest Service’s enduring mission.

In Our National Forests, Peters reveals an inside look at America’s most important public land and the people committed to protecting it and ensuring access for all. From the story of how the Forest Service grows millions of seedlings in the West each year, to their efforts to save the hellbender salamander in Appalachia, the narrative spans the breadth of the country and its diverse ecology. People are at the center of the stories, whether the dedicated folks in the Forest Service, or the everyday citizens who support and tend to the protected lands near their homes. Online only via Zoom, registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 199309509107.

Live Your Language

This series of innovative language-learning courses brings together future, developing, and advanced speakers who wish to practice or hone their conversational skills. Other topics, such as writing and culture, are also covered. Living Language Space will be hosted by the business training center at NHTI. This course is for future, learning, and advanced Spanish learners to practice and hone your skills by speaking with real people in a supportive, educational setting. It will be held Saturdays, Nov. 13 to Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at NHTI. Cost is $175. For more information, visit nhti.edu.

