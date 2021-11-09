Costume contest winner is…

The Concord Monitor’s launched its inaugural Halloween Pet Costume Contest this year. We were happy to do this with For the Love of Pets Everywhere. In addition to sponsoring the contest, they provided the winner with a $100 gift card. The winner was chosen by a random drawing, we simply asked everyone who wanted to win to submit a picture of their pet in the Halloween spirit. We are pleased to announce that Louie Under the Sea is this year’s winner out of 73 entries. Here are a few of the submissions; you can find the rest at concordmonitor.com/contests.