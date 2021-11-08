City newsletter: Attend the next ‘Coffee With A Cop’

Concord police K-9 Liberty joined officers and members of the community for Coffee With A Cop at White Mountain Gourmet Coffee. F.L. Merrill has completed the stormwater drainage and water main extension in the vicinity of the future roundabout at the intersection of Merchants Way and Whitney Road.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Coffee With A Cop

Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning at Coffee With A Cop and thank you to White Mountain Gourmet Coffee for hosting. We were happy to be able to hold this event again after a long hiatus. We enjoyed saying hello and having a cup of coffee with our fellow community members in a casual setting. Liberty had a great time as well. Stay tuned for the next one!

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s online calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Veterans Day

All City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Please join us in honoring all those who served.

Trash and recycling will follow the regular schedule for the entire week.

Please note that Concord General Services will be collecting bulk leaves near Concord High School on Veterans Day in coordination with the school closure. Find an area map and more information here or by visiting concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Alder Creek culvert work

Weaver Brother Construction Inc. has completed the installation of the new culvert. The road was paved last Friday. Next week the contractor will be cleaning up the site and installing loam and seed for bank and yard winter stabilization. The road is expected to reopen to all traffic toward the end of the week, weather pending. Thank you to all of the abutting residents for your continued support throughout the project.

Hoit/Whitney Road work

F.L. Merrill has completed the stormwater drainage and water main extension in the vicinity of the future roundabout at the intersection of Merchants Way (future northerly entrance to the Interchange Development Project) and Whitney Road. Early in the week the contractor will widen the road slopes adjacent to the driveway at 2 Concord Crossing to accommodate the future roundabout. Wednesday they will construct a temporary access road south of Merchants Way to accommodate large truck traffic accessing the Mobil site and constructing the northern driveway (toward Hoit Road) to accommodate two-way traffic for passenger vehicles. Toward the end of the week, the pavement on Whitney Road will be removed in advance of constructing the future roundabout at the Merchants Way intersection. Traffic will be limited to one way with flaggers and signage present to direct motorists.

Birchdale Road bridge work

ED Swett and Weaver Brothers Construction have completed the bridge replacement project with the road base paved last Wednesday. Next week the contractor will lay the final paving course on Monday, shape gravel shoulders, loam and seed on Tuesday and cleanup site and demobilize on Wednesday, completing the project construction. The road will be open to through traffic on Thursday, Nov. 11, weather pending. We hope you enjoy your holiday season!

City Hall brick work

Our Public Properties Division is performing preventative maintenance on the brickwork at City Hall near the City Auditorium. Work is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, weather depending, and is being completed by Milestone Engineering & Construction and ProPoint Restoration. Parking spaces and the driveway adjacent to the Audi will have limited access during this project. The first row of parking will not be available and two handicapped parking spaces have been relocated to the next row. Driveway access will reopen after hours. We thank the community for their cooperation and understanding.

Fall Leaf Collection

Concord’s Fall Leaf Collection started on Nov. 1 with bulk leaf collection. Bagged leaf collection will start on Nov. 22.

Bulk Lead Collection: Nov. 1 – Dec. 10 (weather permitting)

Bulk leaf collection started Nov. 1 and continue as weather permits through Dec. 10, focusing on residential areas within the city’s drainage system. Residents may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Trackless leaf loaders are used, which requires residents to rake all leaves fully into the street so that leaves are reachable for collection with this equipment. Avoid piling leaves and keep leaves tight along the curb or edge of the road/sidewalk to keep streets clear. Please avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until collection is completed on the street to not block access to leaves.

Three crews from Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division are collecting leaves from different areas of the city. This year, crews started collection in the following areas: Crew 1 started at Blossom Hill Cemetery and is working south, crew 2 started on Elm Street in Penacook and is working south, and crew 3 started on Manchester Street and is working north. View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map to see a city-wide map of where crews plan to collect for bulk collection, focusing on the City’s drainage system. Residents can also view the Fall Leaf Collection Map to see where crews have finished collecting.

Bulk collection is dependent upon the weather and will continue as possible through Dec. 10. Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. It’s important to have leaves ready at the curb to not miss collection. Crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected. The area near Concord High School is the only area with a scheduled collection day in coordination with the Veteran’s Day school closure. Residents in this area will have bulk collection on Thursday, Nov. 11. This area is scheduled for collection on Veteran’s Day each year to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety.

Residents are encouraged to have leaves ready, but to also be prepared for weather. Snow could possibly suspend collection, so residents should be prepared. Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged collection program to guarantee collection (especially as the weather changes). Be proactive and bag leaves ahead of anticipated snow storms!

Bagged Leaf Collection: Nov. 22 – Dec. 10, 2021

Bagged leaf collection is returning on Nov. 22 for residents with curbside trash collection and will continue for three weeks through Dec. 10. The bagged program has been well received by residents that elect to participate in the program. The program provides an alternative method to dispose of leaves, while providing more predictability with a guaranteed weekly collection. Bagged collection is not weather dependent, unlike bulk leaf collection. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Bagged collection will not necessarily coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring due to variable leaf volumes at the curb. Leaves will be collected by the City’s solid waste contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling. Although bagged collection is not weather dependent, be mindful of the weather and bag leaves early if necessary to avoid snow cover.

Alternative options: An eco-friendly alternative is to mulch the leaves into your lawn. Residents also have the option to bring leaves to a local accepting farm or Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off of leaves is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs are not acceptable materials for the City’s leaf collection, but can be dropped off at Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center for a nominal fee. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, and Dec. 4. No Saturday hours on Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Hours are weather permitting and should be confirmed by calling them ahead of drop off.

Program questions and concerns

We realize bulk leaf collection faces some challenges, including: collecting leaves too early from an area before all the leaves have fallen, having to suspend collection before reaching all residents due to the onset of winter weather, and the uncertainty of when collection will occur due to unpredictable leaf volumes and weather conditions. However, we know bulk collection provides convenience and is an appreciated program. Adding the bagged collection in 2018 added an additional service to address the challenges of bulk collection while providing more predictability and opportunity for residents to participate in leaf collection. Find more information and read FAQs at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Related Posts