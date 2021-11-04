On the trail of excellent craftsmanship

Twiggs Gallery’s holiday showcase, Sleighbell Studio will opens for the season. Small glass bowl by Karen Mehos Susan Douglass upcycles glass objects for home and garden Doug Egounis handcrafts furniture and holiday decorations Marshall’s Flowers & Gifts creates lovey fresh flower arrangements for every occasion Quilter Tracy Szanto does custom machine quilting Jo Shields incorporates recycled objects into her work Handpainted jean jacket by Diane Fishel Making Matters will be featuring several open studios

The Route 3 Art Trail tour is offering a driving art tour of local arts and crafts on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour includes nine locations from Concord, through Penacook, and ending in Boscawen. Enjoy art exhibits, a holiday art and craft showcase, open studios, demonstrations by artists, family-friendly events, free raffles and other goodies along the trail. Start on either end of the tour and make a day of it!

The Route 3 Art Trail is a collaborative partnership between Twiggs Gallery in Boscawen, Making Matters NH in Penacook and Kimball-Jenkins in Concord. a The tour is designed to encourage people to participate in and enjoy local art, artists and creative events along the Route 3 corridor.

There will be several venues open along King Street in Boscawen:

Twiggs Gallery’s holiday exhibit Sleighbell Studio will open for the season with a variety of locally made fine art and craft affordably priced for gift giving. From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a bonfire for roasting marshmallows along with hot chocolate and caroling by the Boscawen Congregational Church Choir. To inspire a spark of creativity, pick up a free kit to create a unique holiday card.

Glass artist Karen Mehos will open her studio Gadzooks Glass for the tour at 232 King St., Boscawen. Mehos creates fused glass art to decorate the home by taking pieces of colored glass and melting them together at very high temperatures. She creates an array of objects such as; small ornaments, night lights, votive holders, platters and large bowls. Weather permitting a demonstration will be ongoing in the studio as well as the retail shop in the front of the house.

Susan Douglass will have tent set up outside her home, 231 King St., Boscawen, to showcase the fun sculptures and whimsical items she creates for the home and garden. Everything is made from upcycled objects such as vintage teacups, glass, plates, platters and more!

Furniture craftsmen Doug Egounis creates log furniture made from a variety of wood such as black birch, white birch, maple and pine. He hand cuts and bark strips the wood by himself. He will be making a bench and some small reindeers during the tour so people can see his process. Visit him at Chadwick Hill Rustic Furniture, 187 King St., Boscawen.

Marshall’s Flowers & Gifts are a third-generation, full-service florist featuring New Hampshire-made gifts, fresh, dried and silk arrangements, and dish gardens. Stop by to say hello and watch the florist at work designing beautiful fresh flower arrangements .

Quilter Tracy Szanto provides custom machine quilting, custom-made T-shirt quilts and other quilted items and gifts including hand painted details. Tracy will have her quilting machine set up to do demos and will also demonstrate how she paints on fabric at Dreamland Machine Quilting, 15 Fowler St., Penacook.

Jo Shields is opening her Penacook studio for the tour at 5 Steeple View, Penacook. Jo is a mixed-metal jeweler who incorporates recycled objects into her work. She has invited Diane Fishel of Ofishel Designs! to join her in the studio. Diane creates one-of-a-kind crossbody leather canvas bags along with hand-painted jean jackets and T-shirts.

Making Matters NH, Concord’s makerspace and thriving artist/business incubator, is the last stop in Penacook, 88 Village St. They will be offering facility tours, artisan and equipment demos along with children’s make and take craft stations. Paint a Kindness rock for their 2021 community art project! Three artists will have their studios open; sculptor Rebecca Robinson, artist and illustrator Ty Meier; and fine artist Hannah Joy. Artist Andrew Heath will be teaching a free cyanotype class.

Kimball Jenkins is located on the south end of the tour and its SALON 2021 exhibit will be open for viewing. The exhibition explores the diversity of studio practices, mediums, ways of thinking and working from a broad range of regional artists, and highlighting underrepresented artists. The exhibition is hung floor-to-ceiling, salon-style.

To get a map of the tour and additional details go to route3arttrail.com for more information or “Like” the Facebook page at Route 3 Art Trail.

