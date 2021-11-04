Bulletin board

Snowman Fair

Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, invites you to come to our Snowman Fair on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy the spirit of Christmas shopping. For your shopping pleasure, we will have holiday crafts, beautiful handmade items to wear or to use in your home, themed gift baskets, special gifts for pet owners. Plan to check out our jewelry table and pick up a Take and Make Craft Gift for kids. Bring a friend, bring your family, and enjoy the day with us on Nov. 13.

Small works

A small works exhibition at Kimball Jenkins will be held Nov. 6 to Jan. 14. SALON 2021 is an open exhibition exploring the diversity of studio practices, mediums, ways of thinking and working from a broad range of regional artists, and highlighting underrepresented artists. All mediums are welcome —sculpture, mixed media, painting, drawings, ceramics as long as it’s under 10 x 10 inches for 2-D work, or under 6 x 6 x 6 inches for 3-D work. The exhibition will be hung floor-to-ceiling, salon-style. Experimental and off-beat work is encouraged.

Capital region food program

The Capital Region Food Program (CRFP) is preparing for its 48th annual Holiday Food Basket Project (HFBP). As you may recall, the 2020 HFBP was adapted in response to COVID-19 with the goal of compliance of COVID protocols (social distancing, utilizing PPEs, overall commitment to peoples’ well-being), while still executing the project and servicing those in need. Given that decisions need to be made months in advance of the HFBP, along with the anticipation of resurgence and breakthrough cases, the CRFP board of trustees approved the implementation of the 2020 HFBP model for our 2021 Holiday Food Basket Project. The CRFP continues its commitment to helping reduce/alleviate hunger in the Greater Concord Area. The board and committees have been doing additional research and assessing current projects to identify enhancements, improvements or major overhauls to continue its ability to be impactful in our communities. With COVID, the opportunity to reassess how we operate, and why, has presented new possibilities. The organization will continue to explore these options in hope of sharing with more clarity in 2022. Learn more at capitalregionfoodprogram.org/hfbp-2021.

Stamp collectors meet

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Nov. 9 beginning at 1 p.m. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information call Dan Day at 603-228-1154.

