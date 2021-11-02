The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

U.S. Secret Service welcomes new task force officers in New England

The U.S. Secret Service welcomed newly deputized task force officers to the New England Cyber Fraud Task Force (NECFTF).

The NECFTF is composed of officials from state and local law enforcement throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine and is charged with preventing, detecting and mitigating complex cyber-crime threatening payment systems and critical infrastructure. The five new task force officers represent the Concord Police Department, the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office, the Manchester Police Department and the Nashua Police Department.

Since 2017, 90 state and local law enforcement officers in New Hampshire have been trained at the Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Alabama, and received more than $500,000 in equipment to conduct more than 3,000 digital forensic exams of more than 600 terabytes of data.

The NECFTF in New Hampshire responds to victims of sophisticated cyber-enabled crimes such as business email compromise scams and ransomware intrusions. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, the Manchester Resident Office assisted in recovering approximately $1.1 million for victims of business email compromise thanks to the collaborative work of the NECFTF.

“The New England Cyber Fraud Task Force multiplies our mission-critical efforts at every level to ensure the ongoing prevention and mitigation of cyber-enabled crime that threatens our economy and communities nationwide,” said U.S. Secret Service Manchester Resident Agent in Charge Timothy Benitez. “I am honored to welcome these new officers today and thank the entire law enforcement community represented for their time and dedication as they stand with us in the ever-evolving fight against crime in cyberspace.”

“Computer-related crimes are a growing threat in New Hampshire and throughout our nation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley. “These new task force officers will provide vital support in the effort to identify and prosecute the criminals who engage in cyber-related crimes. I am grateful to these law enforcement agencies for participating in the NECFTF and look forward to working with these new officers to protect the citizens of the Granite State from cyber fraud.”

Participation in the network of Cyber Fraud Task Forces around the country serves to share expertise and resources necessary for both federal and state and local investigations. Task force officers use this training and equipment on cases ranging from murder, drugs, child exploitation, financial crimes, network intrusions and more.

Upcoming meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

City-wide LED streetlight replacement

The contractor selected by the city to replace all the city’s streetlights with LED fixtures is scheduled to start work the end of next week. Dagle Electric is the installation contractor and they are teamed on the project with Real Term Energy. There are approximately 2000 streetlights to replace and the work is expected to be completed sometime in January. Be on the lookout for the Dagle Electric crews. We appreciate your patience while we complete this important project!

Beaver Meadow Golf Course

If you would like to sign-up or get more information on any of these upcoming events, please call the pro shop at (603) 228-8954.

Beav Shootout (New Date): Nov. 7

Turkey Shoot: Nov. 13

City Hall work

The city’s Public Properties Division is performing preventative maintenance on the brickwork at City Hall near the City Auditorium. Work is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, weather depending, and is being completed by Milestone Engineering & Construction and ProPoint Restoration. Parking spaces and the driveway adjacent to the Audi will have limited access during this project. The first row of parking will not be available and two handicapped parking spaces have been relocated to the next row. Driveway access will reopen after hours. We thank the community for their cooperation and understanding.

Fall leaf collection

Concord’s Fall Leaf Collection will return with bulk leaf collection starting Nov. 1 and bagged leaf collection starting Nov. 22.

Bulk Leaf Collection: Bulk leaf collection will begin Nov. 1 and continue as weather permits through Dec. 10, focusing on residential areas within the city’s drainage system. Residents may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Trackless leaf loaders will be used, which requires residents to rake all leaves fully into the street so that leaves are reachable for collection with this equipment. Avoid piling leaves and keep leaves tight along the curb or edge of the road/sidewalk to keep streets clear. Please avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until collection is completed on the street to not block access to leaves.

Three crews from Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division will collect leaves from different areas of the city. This year, crews will start collection in the following areas: Crew 1 will start at Blossom Hill Cemetery and work south. Crew 2 will start on Elm Street in Penacook and work south. Crew 3 will start on Manchester Street and work north. View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map to see a city-wide map of where crews plan to collect for bulk collection, focusing on the City’s drainage system. Once collection starts, residents can view the Fall Leaf Collection Map on the City’s website to see where crews have finished collecting. Please note that the map is not available in real time and only displays roads completed by the end of the business day.

Bulk collection is dependent upon the weather and will continue as possible through Dec. 10. Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. It’s important to have leaves ready at the curb to not miss collection. Crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected. The area near Concord High School is the only area with a scheduled collection day in coordination with the Veteran’s Day school closure. Residents in this area will have bulk collection on Thursday, Nov. 11. This area is scheduled for collection on Veteran’s Day each year to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety.

Residents are encouraged to have leaves ready by the start of collection, but to also be prepared for weather. Snow could possibly suspend collection, so residents should be prepared. Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged collection program to guarantee collection (especially as the weather changes). Be proactive and bag leaves ahead of anticipated snow storms!

Bagged Leaf Collection: Bagged leaf collection is returning on Nov. 22 for residents with curbside trash collection and will continue for three weeks through Dec. 10. The bagged program has been well received by residents that elect to participate in the program. The program provides an alternative method to dispose of leaves, while providing more predictability with a guaranteed weekly collection. Bagged collection is not weather dependent, unlike bulk leaf collection. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Bagged collection will not necessarily coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring due to variable leaf volumes at the curb. Leaves will be collected by the City’s solid waste contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling. Although bagged collection is not weather dependent, be mindful of the weather and bag leaves early if necessary to avoid snow cover.

Alternative Options: An eco-friendly alternative is to mulch the leaves into your lawn. Residents also have the option to bring leaves to a local accepting farm or Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off of leaves is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs are not acceptable materials for the City’s leaf collection, but can be dropped off at Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center for a nominal fee. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will be available from 8 a.m. to Noon on Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, and Dec. 4. No Saturday hours on Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Hours are weather permitting and should be confirmed by calling them ahead of drop off.

