Tad

By Benji Davies

(32 pages, children’s fiction, 2020)

“Sometimes the biggest stories have the smallest beginnings.”

Tad is a beautifully illustrated and uplifting picture book by Benji Davies about one tiny tadpole’s biggest adventure. Tad is the littlest tadpole in the whole wide pond. She tries very hard to keep up with all of her tadbrothers and tadsisters and doesn’t understand why they are all growing legs and hopping out of the pond without her. She worries about not growing up fast enough and getting left behind, which many children who may feel that they are learning or growing at a different pace than their peers can relate to. Throughout her challenges, Tad learns about patience, acceptance, and growing up at her own pace. In addition to being a lovely social/emotional picture book, it also serves as a wonderful educational resource for learning about the life cycle of a frog! This moving children’s book will be a wonderful addition to your children’s or student’s library.

Becca Robinson

