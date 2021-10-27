Bulletin board

Chat with Albom

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Books & Books in Florida and indie bookstores across America to virtually present Mitch Albom as he presents his new novel, The Stranger in the Lifeboat, on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

What would happen if we called on God for help and God actually appeared? In Mitch Albom’s profound new novel of hope and faith, a group of shipwrecked passengers pull a strange man from the sea. He claims to be “the Lord.” And he says he can only save them if they all believe in him.

This is a ticketed event; sign up at eventbrite.com.

‘Carry the Dog’ book launch

On Nov. 2, Stephanie Gangi will be in conversation with bestselling author Meg Waite Clayton at 7 p.m., for a free virtual event through Crowdcast hosted by Gibson’s Bookstore and other indie bookstores to launch her latest book.

Hailed as a “smart, sophisticated, lively read,” (Kirkus Reviews) Carry the Dog offers a unique perspective on growing older and subverts the cliches about the invisibility of aging women in society. A lifelong New Yorker in her 60s, Gangi writes with authenticity and a keen sense of observation; the main character of Carry the Dog, Bea Seger, faces aging head on with humor, grace, and aplomb and Gangi crafts a fresh feminist narrative infused with the liveliness of the NYC music, art and photography scenes.

Bea Seger has spent a lifetime running from her childhood. The daughter of a famous photographer, Miriam Marx, she and her brothers were the subjects of an explosive series of images in the 1960s known as the Marx Nudes. Disturbing and provocative, the photographs left a family legacy of grief felt long past the public outcry and media attention.

Now, decades later, both the Museum of Modern Art and Hollywood have come calling, eager to cash in on the enduring interest in these infamous photos. Twice divorced from but still dependent on aging rock star Gary Going, Bea lives in Manhattan with her borrowed dog, Dory, and her sort-of half-sister, Echo. Navigating old resentments and betrayals, Bea stumbles towards her best future, even as the past looms larger than ever before.

Carry the Dog is a perfect fall novel about fame, memory, and the intricacies of family for fans of Sue Miller, Lily King, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney, Meg Wolitzer and Mary Beth Keane.

For more information or to sign up, visit eventbrite.com.

