City news: Get ready to vote on Nov. 2

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Election is Tuesday

Sample ballots for the Election can be viewed online at: concordnh.gov/1708/Nov-2-2021-Sample-Ballots. Additional information is available at concordnh.gov/elections.

For more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s office at (603) 225-8500 or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Private developments

Several private development projects have kicked off this month, including 227 Sheep Davis Road (Salvation Army building expansion), 306 Loudon Road (Popeye’s), 264-268 Sheep Davis Road (Atlantic Broadband utility building), and a new nine-home subdivision off of Josiah Bartlett Road across from Welcome Drive.

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

City Council: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Alder Creek culvert work; trick-or-treating

Alder Creek Drive is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while the culvert is being replaced. Through access to the development via Abbott Road is prohibited, access to this development during Halloween trick-or-treating will be via Fisherville Road. Please share this information with any neighbors, friends, and family members who trick or treat in the area.

Hoit/Whitney Road intersection work

Progress continues on the Exit 17 Interchange Development private site, with continued work on underground utilities, road grading, and completion of the future Liquor Store and Market Basket.

Storrs Street Legislative parking garage work

The state has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck and supporting structure of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve intermittent lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage, as well as parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue through October.

City is hiring

View the city’s job opportunities page at agency.governmentjobs.com/concordnh/default.cfm for a list of current full-time and seasonal openings. For full-time positions, the City of Concord offers a very competitive total compensation package. Benefits include Medical, Dental, Life Insurance, Long and Short Term Disability Insurance, Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Dependent Care Reimbursement Account, Annual Leave, 12 Paid Holidays, Sick Time, Retirement, Optional 457 Plans and Wellness Program. Medical benefits start the first of the month after 30 days, plans feature deductibles as low as $500 per person, HSAs and some plans that the employee pays as little as 5% of the premium.

RV waste station temporarily closed

The RV Waste Station at the Hall Street Wastewater Treatment Facility is temporarily closed due to construction activities. It is anticipated to reopen on Monday, Nov. 1. Operating hours will resume to Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. We appreciate the community’s understanding.

City Hall brickwork project

The city’s Public Properties Division is performing preventative maintenance on the brickwork at City Hall near the City Auditorium. Work is anticipated to be completed in approximately five weeks, weather depending, and is being completed by Milestone Engineering & Construction and ProPoint Restoration. Parking spaces and the driveway adjacent to the Audi will have limited access during this project. The first row of parking will not be available and two handicapped parking spaces have been relocated to the next row. Driveway access will reopen after hours.

All work in the area will be suspended and the parking lot will be fully available to voters on Nov. 2 for the municipal election.

We thank the community for their cooperation and understanding.

City searching for the next flex technician intern

Concord General Services is looking for their next Maintenance / Operations Flex Technician intern! This paid full-time internship program launched in 2018 as an entry-level job opportunity to train an individual looking to start a career in public works. Interns are trained across the department’s divisions to gain experience and certifications that can later transition them into an open permanent full-time position. So far, there have been four successful interns to complete this program and each individual continues to thrive within their new permanent position.

Conner Bailey was the first Maintenance / Operations Flex Technician. He learned a variety of skills as he completed on-the-job training for administration, solid waste, public property maintenance, water utilities, and road maintenance. After four quick months as an intern, Conner developed the skills needed to confidently apply and be offered the position of Laborer / Truck Driver within the Highway and Utilities Division. His internship experience and proven work ethic set him ahead of other applicants and ultimately landed him the job. He has since earned his commercial driver’s license (CDL) and has been laboring and operating trucks, backhoes, loaders, and other equipment to maintain the City’s roadways. Watch Conner’s testimonial video to learn more about his internship experience.

Now, the search continues for the next Maintenance / Operations Flex Technician intern. This internship stands out from other internships because it is a paid full-time position of 40 hours a week (with overtime required) and includes a flexible benefits package, paid holidays, annual leave, enrollment in the NH Retirement System, annual merit pay increases, and more. It’s the perfect position for someone looking to start a career in public works and continue to climb the ladder. Work involves hands-on maintenance and operation of City of Concord infrastructure, equipment, and public properties. Tasks include the construction, repair, cleaning, and maintenance of City streets, facilities, and water and sewer systems. The position does require the employee to obtain a CDL within six months of hire and will increase base salary by 5% more when a CDL is used on the job. Other certifications may be required depending on the subsequent position, but training will be accessible. Anyone interested in applying or learning more about the internship can visit https://bit.ly/flextechintern to find a full job description and fill out an application.

Fall leaf collection

Concord’s Fall Leaf Collection will return with bulk leaf collection starting Nov. 1 and bagged leaf collection starting Nov. 22.

Bulk leaf collection will begin Nov. 1 and continue as weather permits through Dec. 10, focusing on residential areas within the city’s drainage system. Residents may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Trackless leaf loaders will be used, which requires residents to rake all leaves fully into the street so that leaves are reachable for collection with this equipment. Avoid piling leaves and keep leaves tight along the curb or edge of the road/sidewalk to keep streets clear. Please avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until collection is completed on the street to not block access to leaves.

Three crews from Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division will collect leaves from different areas of the city. This year, crews will start collection in the following areas: Crew 1 will start at Blossom Hill Cemetery and work south. Crew 2 will start on Elm Street in Penacook and work south. Crew 3 will start on Manchester Street and work north. View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map to see a city-wide map of where crews plan to collect for bulk collection, focusing on the City’s drainage system. Once collection starts, residents can view the Fall Leaf Collection Map on the city’s website to see where crews have finished collecting.

Beaver Meadow Golf Course

Upcoming events:

Trick-or-Treat Two-Person Scramble: Oct. 30

CO-Fang Mixed Scotch Championship: Oct. 31

Turkey Shoot: Nov. 13

If you would like to sign-up or get more information on any of these upcoming events, please call the pro shop at (603) 228-8954.

Sign up for Simulator Winter League: Fall has arrived and winter will be here before you know it. The 2022 winter league will start the first week of December and finish during the last week of March. Popular times will go fast! Please call the pro shop to reserve your time slot.

