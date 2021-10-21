Bulletin board

A tour of England

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join them for “Southern England with Marlin Darrah” on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Join Marlin Darrah – the world’s most traveled filmmaker – to see Southern England’s diverse cultural, historical, and scenic sites: Southampton, the White Cliffs of Dover, Canterbury Cathedral, the Cotswolds, Stonehenge, Cambridge and Oxford, Big Ben, the Parliament Buildings, Buckingham Palace, and Piccadilly Circus. Free program. For a complete season schedule, visit walkerlecture.org

Harvest fair

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 21 Centre St., Concord, is hosting a Harvest Fair on Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will include knit and sew items, crafts, toys, garden items and plants, books, jewelry, new and nearly new items, vintage linens, Christmas wreaths, baked goods, a variety of raffle baskets, antiques and collectibles, Annalee Dolls, Christmas ornaments, and holiday decorations. All proceeds will benefit the ministries of St. Paul’s Church. For more information call 603-224-2523 or visit stpaulsconcord.org. New photos will be added as the items and baskets get donated. Please continue to visit our website. Masks are required for all attendees.

Festive fun

The Bow Mills United Methodist Church will host its Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. Join us in this year’s fun event. Dressing up in a costume and/or decorating a vehicle is encouraged. Costumes or decorations need to be young children friendly. Social distancing guidelines will be observed to maintain safety for everyone. If you wish to participate, please contact Jen Boileau at bowmillscym@gmail.com or call 603-224-0884.

Jazz sanctuary

On Oct. 24 at 1 p.m, at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.) and on Facebook Live, Jazz Sanctuary will celebrate, “People Who Need People – The Jazz of Friendship!” Vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead and the Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Joey Placenti on sax, Jock Irvine on bass, Ed Raczka on drums, and Tim Wildman on piano will perform songs like “People Who Need People,” “You’ve Got a Friend” “Stand By Me,” to celebrate the resilience that comes from our friendships in these challenging times. Readings, prayers, and a Conversational Timewill give everyone a chance to reflect with gratitude on all our friendships near and far.

