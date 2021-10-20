Author events at Gibson’s bookstore

Criminal justice

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to welcome Professor Ravi Shankar for a virtual pre-launch event as he presents his memoir, “Correctional,” on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. “Correctional” recounts Shankar’s experience with the criminal justice system stemming from an incident of racial profiling that took place in New York City during their “stop-and-frisk” years. It would eventually lead to him doing jail time. While in prison, his elevation to full professor was finalized, making him the first American academic to be promoted while incarcerated.

This is his story of that experience and the fury it engendered, which ended with his resignation from Central Connecticut State University. It challenges us to rethink the way we view and treat the previously incarcerated, and to reexamine the justness of our criminal justice system — especially for people of color.

Shankar will be joined in conversation by author Jennifer Acker (“The Limits of the World,” a Massachusetts Book Award honoree). Signed bookplates are included with your purchase of “Correctional” from Gibson’s Bookstore.

Registration for the event is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 181109682937.

A thrilling book

Join Gibson’s Bookstore virtually as Catherynne M. Valente presents her newest novel, “Comfort Me With Apples,” a terrifying new thriller, for fans of “Gone Girl” and “Spinning Silver.” The event will be held Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Signed bookplates are included with your purchase from Gibson’s Bookstore.

Sophia was made for him; her perfect husband. She can feel it in her bones. He is perfect. Their home together in Arcadia Gardens is perfect. Everything is perfect.

It’s just that he’s away so much. So often. He works so hard. She misses him. And he misses her. He says he does, so it must be true.

But sometimes Sophia wonders about things. The look on her husband’s face when he comes back from a long business trip. The questions he will not answer.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/ e/182951822827.

Related Posts