Live music

Oct. 21

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Patty Griffin and Gregory Alan Isakov at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $50+

Oct. 22

Start Making Sense (a Talking Heads Tribute) at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. $18+

FuzzBoxx at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Mikey G. at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 23

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Almost Queen at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $27 +

Prof. Harp at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

The Special Guests at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

The Mike Bock Trio at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. $20 at the door or $23 online at ccca-audi.org

Hank Osborne at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield from 6 to 8 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 7 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 24

Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield from 2 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

Bad Bad Hats with Kitner at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15+

Mac and Kelsie at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Boneshakrz at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Delfeayo Marsalis at the Concord Community Music School at 8 p.m. $20-$35 (livestream available for $20). A workshop for young musicians will precede the concert from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Registration is required.

Ryan Williams on at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 30

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Party with Holy Fool at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Will Hatch & Co. at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Palomino Motel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins Trio at Colby Hill Inn from 6 to 9 p.m.

ODB Project at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 31

Eric Lindberg Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

On stage

Met: Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Oct. 23 at 12:55 p.m. $26 adults, $22 seniors/Met members, $15 students

Daniel Sloss: Hubris with special guest Kai Humphries on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts $49.50+

Halloween 2021: Interactive Nightlight Experience on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage $34+

Friends! The Musical Parody on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. $35+

“American Son” will continue for a second week at the Hatbox Theatre, Oct. 22 to 24, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. $16+

“Wonders” opens at the Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 7, Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. $16+

Red River Theatres

Now playing

“Bergman Island” (R) Married American filmmakers (Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth) retreat to the Swedish island where Ingmar Bergman lived and made most of his films – seeking inspiration for upcoming individual projects. As they juggle personal and professional anxieties, the lines between their real lives and fiction become increasingly fuzzy.

“Lamb” (R) The relationship of a sheep farming couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in rural Iceland has been upset by the recent loss of a child. But they persevere in virtual silence, performing their farm chores until a bizarre incident permits them to acquire an unconventional family member. This moody, hypnotic storytelling (with some pitch black humor) is best seen with only a slight indication as to what it is about. It offers warmth and menace in equal measure – with Rapace especially impressive when registering frantic uncertainty about her new parenthood.

“I’m Your Man” (R) To obtain research funding, a career-driven archaeologist (Maren Eggert) agrees to participate in an experiment. She will live with an android for three weeks, programmed to please her (and quickly adapting when he doesn’t), then evaluate the experience. Initially very skeptical, she reluctantly begins to succumb to his charms. Here’s a fanciful, thought-provoking and funny tale reflecting how people have their needs met by technology and what this relationship with social media is doing to them.

Spooky specials

“Frenzy” (R) on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

“The Thing” (R) on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

“The Shining” (R) on Oct. 29

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warrior” (R) on Oct. 29 at 2:30, 5, and 7:30 p.m.

“The Witches” (PG) on Oct. 30 at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

“Psycho” (R) on Oct. 30 at 2, 5, and 8 p.m.

“Night of the Living Dead” on Oct. 31 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

“The Exorcist” director’s cut (R) on Oct. 31 at 2 and 5:15 p.m.

