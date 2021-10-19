Family drama in Hatbox’s play

Hatbox Theatre, in association with Lady Llama Productions, is proud to present American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown, from Oct. 15 to 24, at the Hatbox Theatre.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. Estranged couple Kendra and Scott must confront their feelings about their disparate histories and backgrounds after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. American Son is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss and identity.

The cast of American Son includes Michael T. Brown, Aaron Compagna, Tajoura Davis and Stephen Post. The play is directed by Vicky Sandin.

Shows will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for students, seniors (60 and older) and Hatbox members and are available online at hatboxnh.com.

Mask use will be required for all patrons and production crew. Hatbox Audience capacity will be capped at between 21% to 40% with social distancing. The venue will continue to be cleaned before each performance, with special emphasis on areas of common contact (seat arms and backs, door pulls, knobs, etc.). Hand sanitizer will be available in several locations in the lobby. Patrons are asked to observe social distancing upon arrival, while in the space, and upon exiting.

