Making Strides schedule

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Registration and team photos. Visit the Garden of Hope, Survivor Place, and photos at the Big Chair

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

Welcome Remarks: Cydney Dodge, Volunteer Event Co-Chair

Presenting Sponsor Remarks: Concord Imaging Center

Flagship Sponsor Remarks: Dartmouth Hitchcock Health Representative

American Flag Presentation, Color Guard by University of NH ROTC

National Anthem: Natalie Turgeon of the Natalie Turgeon Band

Survivor Procession & Group Survivor Photo

1 p.m.: Making Strides Walk Begins. The course is not secured prior to 1 p.m.

Please respect opening ceremonies: Out of respect for our survivors, please refrain from leaving the field until the survivors have reconnected with their loved ones. When we all begin the walk together, it makes for a powerful display of unity in the fight against breast cancer.

For your safety, please stay within the walk route.

Celebration after the walk: Enjoy refreshments generously donated by area businesses.

