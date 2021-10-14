Making Strides schedule

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Registration and team photos. Visit the Garden of Hope, Survivor Place, and photos at the Big Chair
12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
Welcome Remarks: Cydney Dodge, Volunteer Event Co-Chair
Presenting Sponsor Remarks: Concord Imaging Center
Flagship Sponsor Remarks: Dartmouth Hitchcock Health Representative
American Flag Presentation, Color Guard by University of NH ROTC
National Anthem: Natalie Turgeon of the Natalie Turgeon Band
Survivor Procession & Group Survivor Photo
1 p.m.: Making Strides Walk Begins. The course is not secured prior to 1 p.m.
Please respect opening ceremonies: Out of respect for our survivors, please refrain from leaving the field until the survivors have reconnected with their loved ones. When we all begin the walk together, it makes for a powerful display of unity in the fight against breast cancer.
For your safety, please stay within the walk route.
Celebration after the walk: Enjoy refreshments generously donated by area businesses.