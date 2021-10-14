Making Strides day-of event guide

Take a team photo in the big pink chair.

Parking is available at the Hugh Gallen Parking Lot, on South Fruit Street.

Welcome Tent: Volunteers will answer questions. Pink ribbon pins, programs, route maps and “I Am Making Strides For” stickers are available. Survivor sashes available here and at Survivor Place.

Survivor Place: Breast cancer survivors, their caregivers, and families are invited to join the survivorship community at Survivor Place. Be among others who have shared the unique challenges of a cancer diagnosis and survivorship. Experience friendship and camaraderie, healing and the support of each other. Survivor Place offers comfortable seating, snacks and volunteers who are available to answer questions about programs and patient services. Survivors are invited to gather in front of the Information Tent at 12:30 to take part in the time honored tradition of the Survivor Procession to the stage for the 2021 survivor photo.

Garden of Hope: This beautiful, permanent garden maintained by volunteers of the Bow Garden Club, is dedicated to all who have been touched by breast cancer. Located beyond the team area, to the right of the stage. Tie a ribbon in honor of or in memory of someone.

Strides Store: Making Strides merchandise is available and all proceeds benefit Making Strides. Location is to the left as you enter.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (CAN): CAN is the nation’s leading cancer advocacy organization, working every day to make cancer issues a national priority. To learn more, please visit acscan.org/makingstrides.

Stitches of Comfort for Hope Quilt: The quilted backdrop for the stage is made up of 3’ x 3’ individual quilt squares, each with its own story, and is displayed for all to feel the comfort and support of the quilt.

Assistance: Our Ambassadors (bright green shirts) are on the field to answer questions.

Restrooms: Located at the field, at the halfway point of the walk route, and on Survivor Way.

Registration Tent: For Team Leaders to turn in additional donations. Team members should meet their Team Leader at their team sign to give them any additional donations. Individual walkers can also register and turn in donations.

Team Photos: All teams are invited to have a team photo taken anytime between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Just gather your team and walk over to the photo stations to the left of the stage.

Water stations are located along the route. Recycling bins for water bottles will be available along the route and the field. A courtesy bus will pick up anyone needing a ride back to the field. Bus stop is at the corner of Clinton Street and Silk Farm Road.

