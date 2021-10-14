Making Strides 2021 welcome letter

We are pleased to invite you to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New Hampshire.

All Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in New Hampshire are combined into this one powerful event. We will have people from across the state joining together on Oct. 17 at Memorial Field in Concord.

A not to be missed, powerful, Opening Ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

Survivors are honored and give a focus to the day with their survivor procession and group photo. All are welcome.

We are amplifying our passion collectively and strengthening our resolve in the fight against breast cancer. Together, we are making a tremendous impact creating awareness, supporting survivors and their families, and raising money for important American Cancer Society breast cancer research.

The pandemic had a dramatic effect on cancer in many ways.

Nearly 80% of all cancer patients in treatment reported delays or suspension of treatments. This impacts effectiveness of treatments as well as patient wellbeing.

Many cancer screenings were postponed, which effects early diagnosis and as a result, prognosis to find cancer early, when it is most effectively treated.

Lack of traditional fundraising events dramatically effected research dollars, which are a cornerstone of the American Cancer Society and helping patients through and beyond cancer.

Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced in 2020, the American Cancer Society continued to advance our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer – in every community, for all people.

We are grateful to you for your participation and fundraising, which are making a difference in the lives of people from our NH communities. We invite you to consider joining our statewide volunteer committee to help us in 2022.

Enjoy the powerful spirit of this extraordinary day.

With respect,

Cydney Dodge & Rebecca Bunyard

2021 Co-Chairs Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH

cydney.dodge@gmail.com rbunyard19@yahoo.com

makingstrideswalk.org/nh

