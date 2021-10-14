CYPN: Ricard restarts professional of the month series

Emily Ricard

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Emily Ricard. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 25

Where do you live? Concord

Where do you currently work? I work at Bangor Savings Bank as a Treasury & Payment Services Officer. My role allows me to help local businesses streamline their day-to-day cash management and increase the profitability of their business.

Where did you go to school? I went to Boscawen Elementary, followed by Merrimack Valley Middle & High School. Go Pride! I attended NHTI and am now furthering my education at Husson University.

What was your first job? I had a pretty sweet first job (Pun intended!). I worked at Granite State Candy scooping ice cream and packaging candy.

What organizations are you involved with? I am actively involved with: Make A Wish New Hampshire, The Friendly Kitchen & NH Food Bank, and Concord Young Professionals Network and Capital Area Student Leadership (both initiatives of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce).

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? I am a huge Revelstoke Coffee fan, so that is certainly one of my favorite places. I also am LOVING all the boutiques downtown. If you haven’t had the chance to check out Spruce Home & Company on Main Street, you are missing out!

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Revival Kitchen & Bar! I love the rotating menu and the fact that the dishes utilize local farms’ ingredients.

What is a secret piece of trivia about Concord that you think most people don’t know? Concord is home to a few “ghost” signs! A ghost sign is an old hand-painted advertisement that has been preserved on a building. I learned about them during the Leadership Greater Concord program, offered by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. Now I can’t help but point them out to people visiting the city. (Class of 2018 – Best Class Ever!)

What’s the last book you’ve read? Relentless by Tim Grover. If you want motivation, insight, mindset and a champion’s mentality, this is your book.

What is your favorite movie? That’s a tossup! I bounce between Into the Wild and Practical Magic! Both timeless movies.

What’s the best place you’ve visited? I would have to say either Turks & Caicos or Nashville. Turks & Caicos has the most picture-perfect beaches, but also is home to the best cup of espresso I have ever had. Nashville speaks for itself; I am a huge live music fan and there is always something happening on Broadway!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? I really enjoyed our CYPN Block Party! It was a great way to kick off in person networking and connect with people that I hadn’t seen in a while. I left feeling very energized and hopeful for the rest of the year!

