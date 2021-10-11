City news: Share your thoughts on trails plan

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Election info

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 Municipal Election are now available from the City’s Clerk’s Office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance or physical disability, may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot. Oct. 21 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day.

Sample ballots for the Election can be viewed online at: concordnh.gov/1708/Nov-2-2021-Sample-Ballots.

Additional information is available at concordnh.gov/elections.

For more information about the upcoming Election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (603) 225-8500 or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Public hearing on trails

In collaboration with members from the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, Trails Subcommittee, and Planning Division staff, the Central NH Regional Planning Commission has drafted a Trails Plan for the City. The Planning Board is holding a Public Hearing to formally adopt the document on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 37 Green St.

If you would like to submit questions or comments prior to the Public Hearing, please contact Beth Fenstermacher at (603) 225-8515 or at bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Background: A public forum was held on Jan. 28, 2020, to solicit input to develop a community vision for trail development; discuss the future of off-road trail development; and, share ideas. Concord TV captured footage at the public forum. Video available on this page, as well as additional information.

In addition, an online survey was available for four months, and filled out by over 500 respondents. The comments and feedback from the meeting and survey are incorporated in the plan.

Fall leaf collection

Concord’s fall leaf collection will return with bulk leaf collection starting Nov. 1 and bagged leaf collection starting Nov. 22.

Bulk leaf collection: Nov. 1 – Dec. 10 (weather permitting).

Bulk leaf collection will begin Nov. 1 and continue as weather permits through Dec. 10, focusing on residential areas within the city’s drainage system. Residents may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Trackless leaf loaders will be used, which requires residents to rake all leaves fully into the street so that leaves are reachable for collection with this equipment. Avoid piling leaves and keep leaves tight along the curb or edge of the road/sidewalk to keep streets clear. Please avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until collection is completed on the street to not block access to leaves.

Three crews from Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division will collect leaves from different areas of the city. This year, crews will start collection in the following areas: Crew 1 will start at Blossom Hill Cemetery and work south. Crew 2 will start on Elm Street in Penacook and work south. Crew 3 will start on Manchester Street and work north. View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map to see a city-wide map of where crews plan to collect for bulk collection, focusing on the City’s drainage system. Once collection starts, residents can view the Fall Leaf Collection Map on the City’s website to see where crews have finished collecting. Please note that the map is not available in real time and only displays roads completed by the end of the business day.

Bulk collection is dependent upon the weather and will continue as possible through December 10. Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. It’s important to have leaves ready at the curb to not miss collection. Crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected. The area near Concord High School is the only area with a scheduled collection day in coordination with the Veteran’s Day school closure. Residents in this area will have bulk collection on Thursday, Nov. 11. This area is scheduled for collection on Veteran’s Day each year to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety.

Residents are encouraged to have leaves ready by the start of collection, but to also be prepared for weather. Snow could possibly suspend collection, so residents should be prepared. Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged collection program to guarantee collection (especially as the weather changes). Be proactive and bag leaves ahead of anticipated snow storms!

Resident helps complete veterans list

A big, heartfelt thank you to Concord resident Jeff Duquette for helping to complete our veterans lists of all veterans buried in our Concord and Penacook cemeteries. Jeff and his sponsor walked the grounds of 10 of our cemeteries and documented any veterans that were not previously listed on our veterans lists. We appreciate your hard work in helping to identify our service members.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider Never Forget Garden Marker was presented to the 11 unknown soldiers, buried in the Grand Army of the Republic Lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery, by the Society of The Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This year marks the 100 year anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, buried in Arlington Cemetery in 1921.

On Oct. 3, members and friends of the organizing Brentwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered to plant a “Never Forget Garden” at Blossom Hill Cemetery. The plants chosen for this garden include two blue Rose of Sharon bushes symbolizing resilience; two red rose bushes for courage and love; three white daisies for hope and resistance; three yellow echinacea for strength and health; and three lavender plants for devotion and trust, purity and virtue. A memorial grave marker identifies the garden. Its inscription reads, “This garden is a living tribute to all of America’s Veterans and their families. In silence and respect, this is a place to remember why millions of Americans have fought and died for our liberty and our freedom. Here we renew our promise to fulfill America’s sacred duty to never forget. Here we renew our mutual pledge to support them with: ‘Our Lives, Our Fortunes, and Our Sacred Honor.’”

The Brentwood Chapter, DAR, hopes this garden serves as a lasting expression of the community’s profound love, sorrow, respect, and gratitude for the men and women who have and will serve and sacrifice on behalf of America and their families.

Thank you to Ms. Julie Lynn Ford, Organizing Regent, for remembering our Veterans here in Concord with such an honor.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The following streets will be closed during the Making Strides Walk on Sunday, Oct. 17: Fruit Street southbound, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Clinton Street westbound, between Princeton Street and Silk Farm Road, from Noon to 2 p.m.; and Fruit Street northbound from 1-1:30 p.m.

New England Half Marathon

The following streets will be closed on Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Delta Dental New England Half Marathon: North Main Street, from School Street to Centre Street; and Park Street, from North Main to North State Street. Coned “runner lanes” to be set on the shoulder of Hopkinton Road; North Main Street (southbound from Bouton Street to Centre Street); and Bouton Street (southbound from Penacook Street to North Main Street). Parking spaces will be encumbered on North State Street, from Capitol Street to Park Street; and on Capitol Street, from North State Street to North Main Street. The marathon begins at Gould Hill Farm in Hopkinton and ends in downtown Concord on North Main Street.

