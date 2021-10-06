Entertainment for week of Oct. 7

Live music
Oct. 7
Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 8
Dan Bauer, Becca Myari, Gardner Berry, Jack Bopp, and Sam McKenna at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Rap Night at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Grain Thief with Green Heron at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.
Chris Palermo at the Pittsfield Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 9
Rhythm Upstairs album release at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Andre North at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Lez Zepplin at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.
Ryan Williams at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.
Green Heron at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 10
Capital Jazz Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m.
Kimayo at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.
Andrew Geano at Moonlight Meadery from 2 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 11
Karen Grenier at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 12
Paul Hubert at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 13
State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 14
Chris Peters at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 15
Road House Blues Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
ODB Project at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
The Mallett Brothers Band with These Wild Plains at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.
Eric Marcs Trio at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 16
Mr. Nick at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Diamond Joe at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Lucas Gallo at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Matt Poirier at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Brooklyn Charmers: The music of Steely Dan at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.
Mikey G at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dave Talmage Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Shows
Barefoot in the Park by the Community Players of Concord will be Oct. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.
Greater Tuna at Hatbox Theatre Oct. 1 to 10; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p. m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.
Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The Met: Boris Godunov at the Bank of NH Stage at 12:55 p.m.