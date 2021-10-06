Entertainment for week of Oct. 7

Live music

Oct. 7

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 8

Dan Bauer, Becca Myari, Gardner Berry, Jack Bopp, and Sam McKenna at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Rap Night at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Grain Thief with Green Heron at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

Chris Palermo at the Pittsfield Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 9

Rhythm Upstairs album release at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Andre North at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Lez Zepplin at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

Ryan Williams at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Green Heron at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 10

Capital Jazz Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m.

Kimayo at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Moonlight Meadery from 2 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 11

Karen Grenier at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 12

Paul Hubert at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 13

State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 14

Chris Peters at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 15

Road House Blues Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

ODB Project at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

The Mallett Brothers Band with These Wild Plains at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

Eric Marcs Trio at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 16

Mr. Nick at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Diamond Joe at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Matt Poirier at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Brooklyn Charmers: The music of Steely Dan at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

Mikey G at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dave Talmage Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Shows

Barefoot in the Park by the Community Players of Concord will be Oct. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Greater Tuna at Hatbox Theatre Oct. 1 to 10; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p. m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The Met: Boris Godunov at the Bank of NH Stage at 12:55 p.m.

